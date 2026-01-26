Macedonian PM Mickoski: No Constitutional Changes While I’m Prime Minister

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated in Skopje that there will be no constitutional changes as long as he remains in office, BGNES reported.

Local media described the statement as a “very extreme position” that could put the country’s EU integration process at risk.

Mickoski emphasized that two key conditions must be met first: guaranteed rights for Macedonians in Bulgaria and firm assurances that the country will no longer face arbitrary blocking of its EU accession.

In response to a parliamentary question from MP Skender Redzepi, Mickoski explained that the first condition is for the Macedonian community in Bulgaria to receive the rights it is entitled to under international law, conventions, and human rights resolutions.

“There will be no constitutional changes while I am prime minister unless at least two conditions are fulfilled. First, the Macedonians in Bulgaria must receive guaranteed rights, and second, we must have clear assurances that there will no longer be bilateral vetoes, humiliations, or blockages based on subjective reasons,” he said.

Mickoski noted that criticisms related to the rule of law, crime-fighting, or institutional deficiencies are legitimate, but identity and bilateral issues should not obstruct the country’s European path.

He also urged lawmakers not to approve constitutional amendments in the future without clear protections for national and identity-related concerns.

Addressing the rights of Macedonians in Bulgaria, Mickoski said they are seeking only the ability to organize and represent their rights through the OMO “Ilinden” – Pirin organization.