Macedonian PM Mickoski: No Constitutional Changes While I’m Prime Minister

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 17:54
Bulgaria: Macedonian PM Mickoski: No Constitutional Changes While I’m Prime Minister

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated in Skopje that there will be no constitutional changes as long as he remains in office, BGNES reported.

Local media described the statement as a “very extreme position” that could put the country’s EU integration process at risk.

Mickoski emphasized that two key conditions must be met first: guaranteed rights for Macedonians in Bulgaria and firm assurances that the country will no longer face arbitrary blocking of its EU accession.

In response to a parliamentary question from MP Skender Redzepi, Mickoski explained that the first condition is for the Macedonian community in Bulgaria to receive the rights it is entitled to under international law, conventions, and human rights resolutions.

“There will be no constitutional changes while I am prime minister unless at least two conditions are fulfilled. First, the Macedonians in Bulgaria must receive guaranteed rights, and second, we must have clear assurances that there will no longer be bilateral vetoes, humiliations, or blockages based on subjective reasons,” he said.

Mickoski noted that criticisms related to the rule of law, crime-fighting, or institutional deficiencies are legitimate, but identity and bilateral issues should not obstruct the country’s European path.

He also urged lawmakers not to approve constitutional amendments in the future without clear protections for national and identity-related concerns.

Addressing the rights of Macedonians in Bulgaria, Mickoski said they are seeking only the ability to organize and represent their rights through the OMO “Ilinden” – Pirin organization.

“They have been stripped of cultural autonomy, language, and identity rights. Today, they are only seeking an association that will represent their rights. Is that too much?” he asked.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Outgoing Foreign Minister to Critics: Next Parliament Will Decide on Bulgaria’s Role in Trump’s Board of Peace

Outgoing Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev defended Sofia’s decision to join US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, emphasizing that the move aligns with national interests and follows all legal procedures

Politics » Diplomacy | January 26, 2026, Monday // 10:24

Bulgaria Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Offers National Support

Bulgaria endorses the launch of the second phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which is backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803

Politics » Diplomacy | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 13:02

Trump Appoints Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been appointed High Representative for Gaza. In this role, he will act as the key on-the-ground link between the Peace Council and the National Committee for the Governance of Gaza (NCAG), coordinating civilian and

Politics » Diplomacy | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 09:37

Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Urges Country to Support Iranian People Against Tehran

The democratic world must take a clear stand with the Iranian people in the face of Tehran’s crackdown, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari

Politics » Diplomacy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:34

Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Picks Gaza Leadership Ahead of Trump Peace Plan

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has personally selected the members of a 14-member committee of Palestinian technocrats set to take over the governance of the Gaza Strip

Politics » Diplomacy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:04

Yet Another Attack from North Macedonia: Bulgarian Embassy Targeted in Skopje

An attack was carried out on the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje on Sunday, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, describing the incident as a serious breach of diplomatic norms.

Politics » Diplomacy | January 12, 2026, Monday // 09:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria