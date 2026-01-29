Traffic Police Step Up Nationwide Road Checks

Society | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:34
Bulgaria: Traffic Police Step Up Nationwide Road Checks Pixabay

The General Directorate “National Police” will carry out intensified road checks across the country in the coming days, the Interior Ministry announced.

The specialised operation by the Traffic Police at the General Directorate “National Police” is part of the Ministry of Interior’s key priority to reduce road accidents and traffic-related injuries. The operation is being conducted jointly with officers from the regional police directorates.

A maximum number of police officers with enforcement powers will be deployed for direct traffic control through visible police presence. Outside urban areas, officers from the Gendarmerie, Special Operations units, as well as Territorial Policing and Patrol units, will also take part in the checks.

Police will monitor for the following violations:

  • Improper or dangerous manoeuvres

  • Failure to yield right of way

  • Non-compliance with road signs and markings

  • Violations of speed limits and other restrictions in controlled sections

  • Aggressive driving behaviour

  • Driving in prohibited road sections

  • Failure to use seat belts, helmets and child restraint systems

  • Speeding, using all available automated control devices

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or наркотични вещества

Enhanced inspections will also target heavy goods vehicles and freight traffic.

Tags: road check, police, traffic

