Traffic Police Step Up Nationwide Road Checks

The General Directorate “National Police” will carry out intensified road checks across the country in the coming days, the Interior Ministry announced.

The specialised operation by the Traffic Police at the General Directorate “National Police” is part of the Ministry of Interior’s key priority to reduce road accidents and traffic-related injuries. The operation is being conducted jointly with officers from the regional police directorates.

A maximum number of police officers with enforcement powers will be deployed for direct traffic control through visible police presence. Outside urban areas, officers from the Gendarmerie, Special Operations units, as well as Territorial Policing and Patrol units, will also take part in the checks.

Police will monitor for the following violations:

Improper or dangerous manoeuvres

Failure to yield right of way

Non-compliance with road signs and markings

Violations of speed limits and other restrictions in controlled sections

Aggressive driving behaviour

Driving in prohibited road sections

Failure to use seat belts, helmets and child restraint systems

Speeding, using all available automated control devices

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or наркотични вещества

Enhanced inspections will also target heavy goods vehicles and freight traffic.