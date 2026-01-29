Traffic Police Step Up Nationwide Road Checks

Drunk Police Officer in the Sofia Metro? (VIDEO)
A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The General Directorate “National Police” will carry out intensified road checks across the country in the coming days, the Interior Ministry announced.
The specialised operation by the Traffic Police at the General Directorate “National Police” is part of the Ministry of Interior’s key priority to reduce road accidents and traffic-related injuries. The operation is being conducted jointly with officers from the regional police directorates.
A maximum number of police officers with enforcement powers will be deployed for direct traffic control through visible police presence. Outside urban areas, officers from the Gendarmerie, Special Operations units, as well as Territorial Policing and Patrol units, will also take part in the checks.
Police will monitor for the following violations:
Improper or dangerous manoeuvres
Failure to yield right of way
Non-compliance with road signs and markings
Violations of speed limits and other restrictions in controlled sections
Aggressive driving behaviour
Driving in prohibited road sections
Failure to use seat belts, helmets and child restraint systems
Speeding, using all available automated control devices
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or наркотични вещества
Enhanced inspections will also target heavy goods vehicles and freight traffic.
A flooded bridge over the Arda River has once again cut off the only road connection to six villages in Ardino Municipality, local authorities reported.
For a fifth consecutive day, transport operators from Serbia and North Macedonia have been blocking Bulgaria’s border crossings, halting heavy truck traffic.
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,
Cloudy weather will prevail.
Bulgaria has closed its border crossings with Serbia and North Macedonia to heavy trucks due to blockades at cargo terminals, the Main Directorate “Border Police” at the Ministry of Interior reported.
The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace