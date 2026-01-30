Bulgaria Switches Fully to Euro in February, Dual Price Labels Stay Until August

From 1 February 2026, the euro will become the only legal means of payment in the Republic of Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has reminded.

As of that date, the Bulgarian lev will be withdrawn from circulation and will no longer be accepted for payments for goods, services or financial obligations. Consumers will be required to pay exclusively in euros, while traders must accept payments and return change only in the new currency.

The option to pay in both currencies expires on 31 January 2026.

However, under Bulgaria’s Law on the Introduction of the Euro, prices must continue to be displayed both in euros and in leva until 8 August 2026, in order to ensure transparency and protect consumers during the transition period.

To ensure a smooth changeover, the CPC recommends that retailers secure sufficient quantities of euro coins in advance. Traders who fail to comply with the rules on dual price display, correct currency conversion or transparent pricing will be subject to sanctions imposed by the CPC and other supervisory authorities.

The commission has also announced heightened inspections to prevent unjustified price increases. If such increases are identified, traders will have five working days to provide economic justification. Consumers are encouraged to report any irregularities to the CPC.