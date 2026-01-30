Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova Ready to Take on Role of Interim Prime Minister

Politics » ELECTIONS | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria: Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova Ready to Take on Role of Interim Prime Minister BTA

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova has said she is ready to assume the position of interim prime minister, it became clear following consultations with President Iliana Yotova.

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova arrived at the presidential institution for a meeting with President Iliana Yotova as part of ongoing consultations to select an interim prime minister.

Filipova is included in the so-called “House Book” – the list of senior officials designated by the Constitution as eligible candidates for the caretaker prime minister post.

The meeting took place on the third day of consultations, launched after repeated failures to form a regular government. So far, most of the officials invited for talks have declined to take on the responsibility of forming an interim cabinet.

At this stage, the only official to have agreed to accept the role is Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov.

President Yotova is expected to continue consultations in the coming days with other eligible officials, including the chair and deputy chairs of the National Audit Office.

