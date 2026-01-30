After More Than Five Hours, Parliament Supports Limit on Polling Stations Outside EU

Politics » ELECTIONS | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 14:55
Bulgaria: After More Than Five Hours, Parliament Supports Limit on Polling Stations Outside EU

After more than five and a half hours of heated debate, Bulgaria’s parliament approved at first reading a proposal by the nationalist party Vazrazhdane to limit the number of polling stations in non-EU countries to 20.

The National Assembly debated two draft amendments to the Election Code—one submitted by Vazrazhdane and another by We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (PP–DB).

Under Vazrazhdane’s proposal, a maximum of 20 polling stations outside diplomatic and consular missions would be allowed in countries outside the European Union. The party argues that election rules for EU member states should not be identical to those for non-EU countries.

According to the bill’s sponsors, the changes would increase public trust in the electoral process, including voting abroad, improve the organisation and reporting of election results, and reduce state expenditure, particularly for elections held in Turkey.

Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov suggested that the elections are being delayed “due to undisclosed political arrangements.”

Meanwhile, PP–DB proposed restoring fully machine-based voting, including the reinstatement of a machine-generated election protocol. Under their proposal, voting machines would no longer function merely as printers, but would electronically record results, print protocols, and allow for 100% control counting of paper receipts.

According to PP–DB, this would ease the workload of election commissions, speed up result processing, reduce errors in protocols, and strengthen public confidence in the democratic process. The coalition argues that paper voting and manual protocol completion remain vulnerable to human error.

On Tuesday, the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee approved Vazrazhdane’s bill and rejected the proposal submitted by PP–DB.

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

Silvia Kadreva: “I Do Not Shy Away From Responsibility” as She Agrees to Serve as Caretaker PM

Silvia Kadreva, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, announced that she is ready to head a caretaker government following consultations at the Presidency on Dondukov Boulevard No.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 14:23

Fourth “Yes”: Margarita Nikolova Also Ready to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Margarita Nikolova, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, has stated her readiness to take on the role of caretaker prime minister, becoming the latest candidate from the so-called “house list.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 13:07

Third “Yes”: Dimitar Glavchev Agrees to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Dimitar Glavchev, Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, told reporters that he is willing to take responsibility and serve as caretaker prime minister.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 12:05

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova Ready to Take on Role of Interim Prime Minister

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova has said she is ready to assume the position of interim prime minister, it became clear following consultations with President Iliana Yotova.

Politics » Elections | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:07

Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Says No to Interim Prime Minister Role

On the third day of consultations for the appointment of a Bulgarian interim prime minister, President Iliana Yotova continued meetings with potential candidates.

Politics » Elections | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 14:24

The Winner Is Someone Else: Peevski, Kostadinov and ITN Clash in Reactions to Government’s Fall

Political Reactions Pour In After the Zhelyazkov Government Resigns

Politics » Elections | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 14:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria