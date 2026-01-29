Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Says No to Interim Prime Minister Role

Politics » ELECTIONS | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 14:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Says No to Interim Prime Minister Role parliament.bg

On the third day of consultations for the appointment of a Bulgarian interim prime minister, President Iliana Yotova continued meetings with potential candidates. So far, the post has been declined by Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan, Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, and deputy governors Petar Chobanov and Radoslav Milenkov. The only affirmative response came from third deputy governor of the BNB, Andrey Gyurov.

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva, the first to attend the consultations on Thursday, explained her refusal:

“The Ombudsman’s office has no place in the executive branch. This has been confirmed in recent months since my election, as the number of complaints has tripled during this period. It is crucial for citizens to have an active defender of their rights. The Ombudsman must remain independent from other institutions – I cannot serve as interim prime minister and then continue to protect citizens’ individual problems.”

After Delcheva, Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova also met with the president.

In total, there are ten officials eligible to assume the interim prime minister role. On January 30, Yotova is scheduled to meet with the Chair and Deputy Chairs of the Audit Office – Dimitar Glavchev, Margarita Nikolova, and Silvia Kadreva.

The signing of the decree appointing a temporary government will also determine the date for early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months from the start of the interim administration.

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: election, Ombudsman, Prime Minister

Related Articles:

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova Ready to Take on Role of Interim Prime Minister

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova has said she is ready to assume the position of interim prime minister, it became clear following consultations with President Iliana Yotova.

Politics » Elections | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:07

Bulgaria’s Early Elections: Dates Set and Who Could Become Caretaker Prime Minister

Bulgaria is approaching a period of political uncertainty as early elections are set to take place, with the main questions now focused on the exact dates for voting and who will serve as the acting prime minister.

Politics | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 18:44

WCC-DB Warns New Scanners in Bulgaria’s Electoral Code Could Jeopardize Fair Voting

Bozhidar Bozhanov and Elisaveta Belobradova from the WCC-DB parliamentary group voiced strong concerns about proposed changes to Bulgaria’s Electoral Code, particularly the introduction of new scanners and the closure of the Central Election Commission (C

Politics | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 13:54

GERB: Raya Nazaryan Declines Acting Prime Minister Role to Ensure Fair Elections

Deputy chair of the GERB parliamentary group Denitsa Sacheva stated to bTV that Raya Nazaryan has decided not to assume the role of acting prime minister. According to Sacheva, organizing elections requires the utmost impartiality and neutrality, and the

Politics | December 22, 2025, Monday // 11:05

Dutch Election Shock: Rob Jetten’s D66 Surges as Wilders Faces Major Setback

The Netherlands witnessed a night of political surprises as the parliamentary election produced an unexpectedly close result between two rival forces: the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, and the centrist-liberal Democrats 66 (D66)

World » EU | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 14:36

Argentine President Javier Milei Hails Midterm Victory as 'Turning Point,' Promises Reformist Congress

Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday celebrated his party's decisive win in the midterm elections as a “turning point” for the nation

World | October 27, 2025, Monday // 10:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

Silvia Kadreva: “I Do Not Shy Away From Responsibility” as She Agrees to Serve as Caretaker PM

Silvia Kadreva, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, announced that she is ready to head a caretaker government following consultations at the Presidency on Dondukov Boulevard No.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 14:23

Fourth “Yes”: Margarita Nikolova Also Ready to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Margarita Nikolova, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, has stated her readiness to take on the role of caretaker prime minister, becoming the latest candidate from the so-called “house list.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 13:07

Third “Yes”: Dimitar Glavchev Agrees to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Dimitar Glavchev, Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, told reporters that he is willing to take responsibility and serve as caretaker prime minister.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 12:05

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova Ready to Take on Role of Interim Prime Minister

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova has said she is ready to assume the position of interim prime minister, it became clear following consultations with President Iliana Yotova.

Politics » Elections | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:07

After More Than Five Hours, Parliament Supports Limit on Polling Stations Outside EU

After more than five and a half hours of heated debate, Bulgaria’s parliament approved at first reading a proposal by the nationalist party Vazrazhdane to limit the number of polling stations in non-EU countries to 20.

Politics » Elections | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 14:55

The Winner Is Someone Else: Peevski, Kostadinov and ITN Clash in Reactions to Government’s Fall

Political Reactions Pour In After the Zhelyazkov Government Resigns

Politics » Elections | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 14:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria