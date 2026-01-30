EIB Group Financing in Bulgaria Surges 72% to €646 Million in 2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group boosted its financing in Bulgaria by 72% in 2025, reaching €646 million, supporting businesses, jobs, and innovation across the country. This increase from €375 million in 2024 accelerates Bulgaria’s economic, environmental, and social convergence with the European Union.

The funding is expected to mobilise around €2.2 billion in investments, equivalent to 1.9% of Bulgaria’s GDP. The EIB Group also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), which focuses on financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Approximately a third of the financing went to projects promoting climate action and environmental sustainability, while the majority supported initiatives advancing economic and social alignment with the EU.

“We are supporting Bulgarian companies with long-term funding on favourable terms,” said EIB Vice-President Marek Mora. “Our financing strengthens industry and innovation, advances a green and socially fair transition, and helps businesses turn plans into results. Our commitment to Bulgaria remains steadfast.”

In addition, the EIB Group provided €30 million in 2025 under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the post-Covid economic recovery programme.

Last year, the EIB supported around 4,700 SMEs and Mid-Caps in Bulgaria, safeguarding approximately 118,400 jobs by unlocking new liquidity. These operations help companies that contribute significantly to jobs, innovation, and economic growth overcome financing obstacles.

The EIF and the Bulgarian government also extended the €350 million JEREMIE initiative until 2035. This programme will provide €160 million in 2026 to support deep-tech, technology transfer, and AI projects, helping Bulgarian innovators scale regionally and across the EU.

Since its launch, JEREMIE has supported over 10,000 SMEs and deployed more than €1.6 billion in loans and equity, multiplying public resources nearly fivefold.

The EIB also backed manufacturing in Bulgaria with a €200 million loan to Aurubis AG, a Germany-based non-ferrous metals producer with a plant in Pirdop. Part of the funding will expand the copper refining capacity, increasing cathode production by 50% to meet rising European demand. The project will support exports, create jobs, and strengthen local economic development.

To support Bulgaria’s clean energy transition, EIB advisory teams are working with the Ministry of Energy on decarbonising the Maritsa East energy complex, Europe’s largest open-pit lignite site. The EIB is helping prioritise projects, improve ministry capacity, and secure additional EU funding.

The EIB also advised on municipality-led energy communities, enabling citizens and organisations to produce, consume, store, and sell renewable energy. A digital tool developed by the EIB helps municipalities assess the technical and financial feasibility of these initiatives.

Finally, in Burgas, the EIB assisted in developing plans for a state-of-the-art scientific campus, attracting national and international researchers and students. The bank is helping design financing options and governance structures for the campus, scheduled to open in 2027.