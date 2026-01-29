Privacy vs. Road Safety: Germany Considers Blocking Speed Camera Apps

January 29, 2026, Thursday
Bulgaria: Privacy vs. Road Safety: Germany Considers Blocking Speed Camera Apps pixabay.com

Germany is preparing a major change to its traffic regulations that could ban the use of mobile apps that alert drivers to speed cameras. Several federal states are pushing for a complete prohibition—not only on using such software but also on having it installed in vehicles, according to Spiegel.

Currently, drivers are allowed to check for camera locations before a trip but not while driving. The new initiative by the Bundesrat aims to close this loophole and introduce penalties similar to those in France and Switzerland.

Under the proposal, police could sanction drivers and passengers if a “Blitzer” app is detected on their devices. This could allow authorities to request access to smartphones during routine checks, prompting criticism from privacy advocates.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Transport, opposes a full ban, arguing that it could violate constitutional rights. Instead, it proposes stricter on-road enforcement and higher fines for app use while driving.

Other European countries provide examples of stricter rules: in Switzerland, fines can reach 1,000 francs, in France up to 1,500 euros, and in Belgium, repeated offenses can even result in imprisonment.

Ironically, while apps may be banned, radio stations in Germany continue to legally broadcast speed camera locations. Courts argue that radio announcements are public and preventive, whereas apps are considered tools for intentionally circumventing the law.

