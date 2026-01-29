Bulgaria Closes Borders with Serbia and North Macedonia for Trucks Amid Blockades

Bulgaria to Open New Joint Border Checkpoints with Serbia and Turkey
Bulgaria is preparing to open new border crossings with both Serbia and Turkey as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, the Cabinet’s press service reported
Bulgaria has closed its border crossings with Serbia and North Macedonia to heavy trucks due to blockades at cargo terminals, the Main Directorate “Border Police” at the Ministry of Interior reported.
In Serbia, trucks are not allowed to cross at any Bulgarian border point, while cars and buses continue to move in both directions. Serbian authorities said truck drivers have blocked freight terminals leading to Schengen countries.
At the border with North Macedonia, truck crossings have also been suspended due to driver strikes, though passenger cars and buses are still allowed.
On the Greek border, starting January 20, light vehicles and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed to cross at the Rudozem checkpoint, as well as at Zlatograd, Makaza, and Ivaylovgrad. The main crossings Kulata, Ilinden, and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda remain open to cars, buses, and trucks.
Traffic at the borders with Turkey and Romania is reported to be normal. However, carriers note a kilometer-long truck queue at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint.
A flooded bridge over the Arda River has once again cut off the only road connection to six villages in Ardino Municipality, local authorities reported.
For a fifth consecutive day, transport operators from Serbia and North Macedonia have been blocking Bulgaria’s border crossings, halting heavy truck traffic.
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,
Cloudy weather will prevail.
The General Directorate “National Police” will carry out intensified road checks across the country in the coming days, the Interior Ministry announced.
The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended.
