Bulgaria Closes Borders with Serbia and North Macedonia for Trucks Amid Blockades

Bulgaria has closed its border crossings with Serbia and North Macedonia to heavy trucks due to blockades at cargo terminals, the Main Directorate “Border Police” at the Ministry of Interior reported.

In Serbia, trucks are not allowed to cross at any Bulgarian border point, while cars and buses continue to move in both directions. Serbian authorities said truck drivers have blocked freight terminals leading to Schengen countries.

At the border with North Macedonia, truck crossings have also been suspended due to driver strikes, though passenger cars and buses are still allowed.

On the Greek border, starting January 20, light vehicles and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed to cross at the Rudozem checkpoint, as well as at Zlatograd, Makaza, and Ivaylovgrad. The main crossings Kulata, Ilinden, and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda remain open to cars, buses, and trucks.

Traffic at the borders with Turkey and Romania is reported to be normal. However, carriers note a kilometer-long truck queue at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint.