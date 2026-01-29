Ludogorets Seeks First Home Win Against a French Team in Europa League

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets are aiming for a historic first home victory against a French side when they host Nice in their final group-stage match of the Europa League on Thursday at 22:00.

The Razgrad team began their official 2026 campaign with a narrow 0:1 loss away to Rangers, ending an eight-game unbeaten streak under coach Per-Mathias Høgmo.

To keep their hopes of advancing alive, Ludogorets must secure a win. So far, the “Eagles” have beaten Malmö (2:1) and Celta (3:2), drawn with PAOK (3:3), and currently sit 25th in the temporary standings, just one point shy of the playoff zone.

Ludogorets has been strong at home in Europe this season, losing only once in seven matches in Razgrad—a 0:2 defeat to Betis—and scoring at least three goals in four of those games.

Nice, out of contention for progression, arrives looking to finish their campaign on a positive note. The French club endured a difficult period and a coaching change late last year, but under Claude Puel, form has stabilized. The visitors won three of their last four matches, although defensive struggles persist—they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 games across all competitions.