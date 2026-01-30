Flu Wave in Bulgaria: Authorities to Decide Today on Extending Epidemic Measures in Burgas

Society » HEALTH | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:57
Bulgaria: Flu Wave in Bulgaria: Authorities to Decide Today on Extending Epidemic Measures in Burgas Silvia from Pixabay

The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended. The current restrictions are set to remain in effect until January 30.

According to the latest data, Burgas Region has the highest number of flu cases in the country, with 319 infected people per 10,000 residents. Children aged between 5 and 14 are the most affected group. As of yesterday, Plovdiv Region has also officially entered a flu epidemic phase.

In Plovdiv, students will continue their education remotely until February 6. Meanwhile, four regions—Sliven, Targovishte, Pleven, and Montana—remain in a pre-epidemic situation, health authorities said.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu, health

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Faces Moderate Flu Season, Peak Expected Early February

Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,

Society » Health | January 30, 2026, Friday // 09:26

Flu Epidemic Shuts Down Schools in Plovdiv as Student Absences Pass 20%

A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until Feb

Society » Health | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 10:04

Four Bulgarian Regions on the Verge of Flu Epidemic

In Bulgaria, four regions are currently in a pre-epidemic situation for influenza, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCPD)

Society » Health | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 13:04

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared in Plovdiv, Ends in Varna and Dobrich

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Plovdiv has recommended declaring a flu epidemic starting Wednesday, January 28, following a sharp rise in reported cases. Dr. Argir Argirov, director of the inspection

Society » Health | January 26, 2026, Monday // 13:32

Burgas Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Rise to 300 per 10,000 Residents

The Burgas region is currently facing a significant rise in flu cases, with 300 of every 10,000 residents reported sick, according to regional governor Vladimir Krumov

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:08

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared Across Burgas Region Until January 30

The Regional Headquarters for Combating Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) in Burgas has proposed declaring a flu epidemic across the entire Burgas region, covering all 13 municipalities. Authorities point to the current incidence rates as j

Society » Health | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 07:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Faces Moderate Flu Season, Peak Expected Early February

Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,

Society » Health | January 30, 2026, Friday // 09:26

Flu Epidemic Shuts Down Schools in Plovdiv as Student Absences Pass 20%

A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until Feb

Society » Health | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 10:04

Four Bulgarian Regions on the Verge of Flu Epidemic

In Bulgaria, four regions are currently in a pre-epidemic situation for influenza, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCPD)

Society » Health | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 13:04

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared in Plovdiv, Ends in Varna and Dobrich

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Plovdiv has recommended declaring a flu epidemic starting Wednesday, January 28, following a sharp rise in reported cases. Dr. Argir Argirov, director of the inspection

Society » Health | January 26, 2026, Monday // 13:32

Bulgaria Leads EU in Fertility, Women in the Country Also Become Mothers at Youngest Age

According to the latest Eurostat data, Bulgaria now has the highest fertility rate in the European Union.

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 16:10

Between 3% and 18% of Bulgarian Children Miss Mandatory Vaccines, Authorities Warn

Health authorities in Bulgaria have reported a slight decline in the coverage of mandatory childhood vaccinations, with the percentage of unvaccinated children ranging between 3 and 18 percent depending on the region

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria