Flu Wave in Bulgaria: Authorities to Decide Today on Extending Epidemic Measures in Burgas

The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended. The current restrictions are set to remain in effect until January 30.

According to the latest data, Burgas Region has the highest number of flu cases in the country, with 319 infected people per 10,000 residents. Children aged between 5 and 14 are the most affected group. As of yesterday, Plovdiv Region has also officially entered a flu epidemic phase.

In Plovdiv, students will continue their education remotely until February 6. Meanwhile, four regions—Sliven, Targovishte, Pleven, and Montana—remain in a pre-epidemic situation, health authorities said.