Rain and Snow to Sweep Across Bulgaria Through Sunday

Bulgaria Braces for Thursday Chaos: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Sweep the Country
Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria
Today the weather will be mostly cloudy, with fog in some lowland areas. After a temporary weakening and brief break in precipitation, rainfall will intensify again from the south before noon and by evening will cover almost the entire country. Significant rainfall amounts are expected in Southern Bulgaria, with thunderstorms possible in the southeastern regions. Northwestern Bulgaria will see little to no precipitation.
The wind will weaken and briefly shift to south-southeast, then in the afternoon turn from north-northeast, strengthening toward evening in Northeastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range mostly between 0°C and 5°C, reaching 7–8°C in the southeastern regions, and around 2°C in Sofia. Maximum temperatures will generally be between 7°C and 12°C, slightly higher in Eastern Bulgaria; around 7°C in the capital.
On Friday, rain is expected in many areas, with locally heavy precipitation in the southeastern half of the country. Cold air will move in on a moderate northwesterly wind—temporarily strong in Eastern Bulgaria—later turning northeasterly. Temperatures will drop, and by evening in parts of Northern Bulgaria, rain will turn to snow.
After a temporary pause in precipitation, rainfall will resume from the southwest on Saturday. Rain is expected in Southern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast, while snow will fall in Northern Bulgaria and higher plains. On Sunday, in more areas—including the Upper Thracian Plain and the Black Sea coast—rain will also change to snow.
Cloudy weather will prevail.
On Thursday, January 29, Bulgaria will come under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Cloud cover will dominate across the country, with fog expected in parts of the plains during the
Wednesday will begin deceptively calm, with periods of sunshine before noon. In the early hours, fog and reduced visibility are expected in a number of valleys and low-lying areas, creating difficult conditions for travel.
A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Tuesday, January 27, affecting the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, and Kardzhali.
