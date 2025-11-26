Rain and Snow to Sweep Across Bulgaria Through Sunday

Today the weather will be mostly cloudy, with fog in some lowland areas. After a temporary weakening and brief break in precipitation, rainfall will intensify again from the south before noon and by evening will cover almost the entire country. Significant rainfall amounts are expected in Southern Bulgaria, with thunderstorms possible in the southeastern regions. Northwestern Bulgaria will see little to no precipitation.

The wind will weaken and briefly shift to south-southeast, then in the afternoon turn from north-northeast, strengthening toward evening in Northeastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range mostly between 0°C and 5°C, reaching 7–8°C in the southeastern regions, and around 2°C in Sofia. Maximum temperatures will generally be between 7°C and 12°C, slightly higher in Eastern Bulgaria; around 7°C in the capital.

On Friday, rain is expected in many areas, with locally heavy precipitation in the southeastern half of the country. Cold air will move in on a moderate northwesterly wind—temporarily strong in Eastern Bulgaria—later turning northeasterly. Temperatures will drop, and by evening in parts of Northern Bulgaria, rain will turn to snow.

After a temporary pause in precipitation, rainfall will resume from the southwest on Saturday. Rain is expected in Southern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast, while snow will fall in Northern Bulgaria and higher plains. On Sunday, in more areas—including the Upper Thracian Plain and the Black Sea coast—rain will also change to snow.