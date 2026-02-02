Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
In 2025, new car registrations across the European Union reached 10,822,831 vehicles, reflecting a moderate increase of 1.8% compared to 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Despite this growth, total sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels.
Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continued to expand, reaching 1,880,370 units and accounting for 17.4% of the EU market. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France led in growth, with increases ranging from 12.5% to 43.2%. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) rose to 3,733,325 units, or 34.5% of the market, with Spain (+23.1%), France (+21.6%), Germany (+8%), and Italy (+7.9%) recording the most significant gains. Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) also saw notable growth, totaling 1,015,887 units, led by Spain (+111.7%), Italy (+86.6%), and Germany (+62.3%), with market share rising to 9.4% from 7.2% in 2024. Conversely, petrol car registrations declined by 18.7%, while diesel vehicles dropped to 24.2% of the market. France (-32%), Germany (-21.6%), Italy (-18.2%), and Spain (-16%) experienced the steepest declines.
Bulgaria reported a strong performance in new car sales in 2025, with 49,419 registrations, marking a 15.1% increase from 42,941 in 2024. This places Bulgaria third in the EU for annual growth, behind Lithuania (+39.3%) and Latvia (+31.4%).
By engine type in Bulgaria, gasoline vehicles remained dominant at 38,875 units (+14.4%), followed by diesel at 5,313 units (-8.6%). Electric vehicles showed significant growth, with BEVs reaching 2,420 units (+62%), HEVs at 2,045 units (+103.5%), and PHEVs at 566 units (+21.2%).
At the EU level, Volkswagen Group remained the market leader with 2,988,870 cars and a 27.6% share (+5.5%), followed by Stellantis with 1,660,155 cars (15.3%, -4.7%), Renault Group with 1,239,693 cars (11.5%, +5.6%), and Tesla with 150,504 cars (1.4%, -37.9%).
The data indicate a clear shift towards electrification, with hybrid and fully electric vehicles gaining ground as traditional petrol and diesel cars decline, while Bulgaria stands out as one of the fastest-growing markets for new car registrations in the EU.
Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank
The consolidated fiscal program (CFP) for 2025 closed with a deficit of BGN 6,828.3 million (approximately EUR 3.49 billion), representing 3.1 percent of the projected gross domestic product.
The first working day with the euro (only!) in Bulgaria passed without major disruptions, although authorities received numerous complaints, mostly linked to technical issues rather than deliberate overcharging or misunderstandings by businesses
Over the past two years, Bulgaria has imported coins from Estonia totaling 70.15 million euros
Google has granted funding of 500,000 US dollars to the Bulgarian INSAIT Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, recognising the institute’s strong performance in the field of artificial intelligence at both national and international level.
In Bulgaria, fuel prices remain largely unchanged, with the international oil market continuing to respond to tensions between the United States and Iran.
