Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025 @Pixabay

In 2025, new car registrations across the European Union reached 10,822,831 vehicles, reflecting a moderate increase of 1.8% compared to 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Despite this growth, total sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continued to expand, reaching 1,880,370 units and accounting for 17.4% of the EU market. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France led in growth, with increases ranging from 12.5% to 43.2%. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) rose to 3,733,325 units, or 34.5% of the market, with Spain (+23.1%), France (+21.6%), Germany (+8%), and Italy (+7.9%) recording the most significant gains. Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) also saw notable growth, totaling 1,015,887 units, led by Spain (+111.7%), Italy (+86.6%), and Germany (+62.3%), with market share rising to 9.4% from 7.2% in 2024. Conversely, petrol car registrations declined by 18.7%, while diesel vehicles dropped to 24.2% of the market. France (-32%), Germany (-21.6%), Italy (-18.2%), and Spain (-16%) experienced the steepest declines.

Bulgaria reported a strong performance in new car sales in 2025, with 49,419 registrations, marking a 15.1% increase from 42,941 in 2024. This places Bulgaria third in the EU for annual growth, behind Lithuania (+39.3%) and Latvia (+31.4%).

By engine type in Bulgaria, gasoline vehicles remained dominant at 38,875 units (+14.4%), followed by diesel at 5,313 units (-8.6%). Electric vehicles showed significant growth, with BEVs reaching 2,420 units (+62%), HEVs at 2,045 units (+103.5%), and PHEVs at 566 units (+21.2%).

At the EU level, Volkswagen Group remained the market leader with 2,988,870 cars and a 27.6% share (+5.5%), followed by Stellantis with 1,660,155 cars (15.3%, -4.7%), Renault Group with 1,239,693 cars (11.5%, +5.6%), and Tesla with 150,504 cars (1.4%, -37.9%).

The data indicate a clear shift towards electrification, with hybrid and fully electric vehicles gaining ground as traditional petrol and diesel cars decline, while Bulgaria stands out as one of the fastest-growing markets for new car registrations in the EU.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cars, Bulgaria, New

Related Articles:

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini

Business | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares to Melt Over 10,500 Tons of Old Lev Coins

Bulgaria is moving forward with the transition to the euro, preparing to produce its first euro banknotes under the quota assigned by the European Central Bank.

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Rising Prices: January Flash Inflation Signals Continued Cost Growth

Bulgaria is facing rising living costs, with service prices still climbing, according to economists. Authorities have already flagged the most frequent violations of the Law on the Euro since the start of the year, largely in the form of unjustified incre

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Sofia to Honor Terry Pratchett with New Street Name

A street in Sofia’s Manastirski Livadi-Iztok residential area will be named after British author Terry Pratchett, following a decision taken at the most recent meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council

Society | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria February 4 Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Rain from the Southwest

Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin

Society » Environment | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:08

Consumer Basket Jumps by €3 in January as Euro-Only Payments Begin in Bulgaria

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s standard consumer basket, which includes 27 essential food items along with fruits and vegetables, increased by three euros, reaching a total of 56 euros

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 16:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria to Launch 10-Year Government Bonds Worth 150 Million Euros

Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 14:16

Bulgaria Closes 2025 Budget with Record Revenue Growth and Deficit Near Target

The consolidated fiscal program (CFP) for 2025 closed with a deficit of BGN 6,828.3 million (approximately EUR 3.49 billion), representing 3.1 percent of the projected gross domestic product.

Business » Finance | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

First Day with Only Euro in Bulgaria: Complaints Arise but Transition Remains Mostly Smooth

The first working day with the euro (only!) in Bulgaria passed without major disruptions, although authorities received numerous complaints, mostly linked to technical issues rather than deliberate overcharging or misunderstandings by businesses

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 16:00

Bulgaria Spends Over €70 Million on Estonian Coins Amid Gold Boom

Over the past two years, Bulgaria has imported coins from Estonia totaling 70.15 million euros

Business » Finance | February 2, 2026, Monday // 15:19

Google Awards 500,000 Dollars to Bulgaria’s INSAIT Institute for AI Breakthroughs

Google has granted funding of 500,000 US dollars to the Bulgarian INSAIT Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, recognising the institute’s strong performance in the field of artificial intelligence at both national and international level.

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 15:00

Bulgaria’s Fuel Market Stable, but Gray Sector and Export Ban Raise Concerns

In Bulgaria, fuel prices remain largely unchanged, with the international oil market continuing to respond to tensions between the United States and Iran.

Business » Energy | February 2, 2026, Monday // 13:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria