Europe’s Best-Selling New Car Revealed for 2025

The Dacia Sandero has emerged as the best-selling new car in Europe for 2025, maintaining a strong presence at the top of retail sales charts since 2017. Last year, global sales of the model reached 289,295 units. In Europe, roughly one in every 55 cars sold is a Sandero, while in the retail segment this ratio improves to one in 28 vehicles.

Since its launch in 2008, more than 3.58 million Sanderos have been purchased worldwide. Experts attribute the model’s enduring popularity to Dacia’s strategy of combining modern design, durability, and affordability, delivering all the essentials for everyday use.

The 2026 update of the Sandero and Sandero Stepway introduces a refreshed exterior, including a T-shaped LED light signature and redesigned front and rear bumpers. The Stepway model also features reinforced Starkle body protection. Inside, both versions offer the YouClip smart accessory system, an upgraded 10-inch multimedia display with enhanced connectivity, and a wireless smartphone charger, further enhancing their value proposition.

Trailing the Sandero in European sales for 2025 are the Renault Clio with 229,778 units, up 5.8%, and the Volkswagen T-Roc with 211,241 units, an increase of 3.8%. The broader top 10 list includes the Volkswagen Tiguan (197,000), Volkswagen Golf (195,455), Toyota Yaris Cross (190,565), Peugeot 208 (185,095), Peugeot 2008 (171,438), Dacia Duster (168,182), and Toyota Yaris (165,833).

By contrast, the Tesla Model Y, Europe’s best-selling car in 2023, saw a 28% decline in sales last year, with 151,550 units sold, placing it 15th overall.