Europe’s Best-Selling New Car Revealed for 2025

Business | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Europe’s Best-Selling New Car Revealed for 2025 @Pixabay

The Dacia Sandero has emerged as the best-selling new car in Europe for 2025, maintaining a strong presence at the top of retail sales charts since 2017. Last year, global sales of the model reached 289,295 units. In Europe, roughly one in every 55 cars sold is a Sandero, while in the retail segment this ratio improves to one in 28 vehicles.

Since its launch in 2008, more than 3.58 million Sanderos have been purchased worldwide. Experts attribute the model’s enduring popularity to Dacia’s strategy of combining modern design, durability, and affordability, delivering all the essentials for everyday use.

The 2026 update of the Sandero and Sandero Stepway introduces a refreshed exterior, including a T-shaped LED light signature and redesigned front and rear bumpers. The Stepway model also features reinforced Starkle body protection. Inside, both versions offer the YouClip smart accessory system, an upgraded 10-inch multimedia display with enhanced connectivity, and a wireless smartphone charger, further enhancing their value proposition.

Trailing the Sandero in European sales for 2025 are the Renault Clio with 229,778 units, up 5.8%, and the Volkswagen T-Roc with 211,241 units, an increase of 3.8%. The broader top 10 list includes the Volkswagen Tiguan (197,000), Volkswagen Golf (195,455), Toyota Yaris Cross (190,565), Peugeot 208 (185,095), Peugeot 2008 (171,438), Dacia Duster (168,182), and Toyota Yaris (165,833).

By contrast, the Tesla Model Y, Europe’s best-selling car in 2023, saw a 28% decline in sales last year, with 151,550 units sold, placing it 15th overall.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dacia, car, best-selling, europe

Related Articles:

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:10

Europe Keeps Talking, Not Acting, Zelensky Says After Trump Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 22 to deliver a pointed rebuke of Europe’s failure to act, arguing that European leaders continue to acknowledge global threats while repeatedly postponin

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 17:15

Trump Steps Back on Greenland and Tariffs, Leaving Europe and NATO Seeking Clarity

Donald Trump’s sudden announcement that a “framework of a future deal” on Greenland had been reached triggered relief on financial markets and a pause in looming tariff threats, but it was met with deep scepticism in Greenland itself and caution across Eu

World | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 10:02

Trump: 'We Won't Use Force on Greenland… But You Can Say No and We Will Remember - Negotiations Now!'

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump emphasized that the United States seeks “immediate negotiations” regarding Greenland, while insisting he would not use force to acquire the island.

World | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 16:35

Trump Slaps Europe With 10% Tariffs to Grab Greenland

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose Washington’s control of Greenland, escalating tensions over the Arctic territory

World » EU | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 19:31

European Gas Prices Drop Nearly 6% Amid Record LNG Imports

European natural gas prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, with early trading showing a decline of nearly 6% to €27.30 per megawatt-hour, reflecting abundant global supplies

World » EU | January 5, 2026, Monday // 17:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025

In 2025, new car registrations across the European Union reached 10,822,831 vehicles, reflecting a moderate increase of 1.8% compared to 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Despite this growth, total sales remain w

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 09:04

EU Renewable Energy Use Grows, While Bulgaria Sees Significant Decline

Bulgaria is among the EU countries that experienced a notable drop in the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in 2024, with the share declining by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Business » Energy | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 12:23

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:10

Foreign Travel to and from Bulgaria Records Strong Growth in December 2025

Foreign travel activity picked up noticeably toward the end of 2025, with both outbound trips by Bulgarians and inbound visits by foreigners posting their strongest growth in months, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Tourism | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:20

Tourism Seen as a Key Driver of Bulgaria’s Economic Growth

Tourism can play a central role in boosting Bulgaria’s overall economic development, but this requires a clearly defined long-term strategy, particularly when it comes to cooperation with neighboring countries.

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2026, Friday // 18:13

Wizz Air Expands Operations in Bulgaria with Eighth Aircraft in Sofia and Five New Routes

Wizz Air has announced a major expansion of its operations in Bulgaria, unveiling plans to base an eighth aircraft at Sofia Airport and launch five new direct routes starting in summer 2026.

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2026, Friday // 18:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria