Sweden Reconsiders Eurozone Membership Ahead of September Election

World » EU | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:14
Bulgaria: Sweden Reconsiders Eurozone Membership Ahead of September Election

Sweden is reconsidering the possibility of joining the eurozone, with the country’s Moderate Party planning to set up a commission to examine the potential advantages and disadvantages if it remains in power following the parliamentary election in September, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson stated.

Sweden previously rejected euro adoption in a 2003 referendum, but the country’s growing economic integration with the rest of Europe has prompted renewed interest. A recent study suggested that the potential benefits of adopting the single currency now outweigh the risks. Svantesson emphasized during a parliamentary debate that evaluating the issue is a priority she intends to address early in the next term.

The Moderate Party currently leads the minority coalition government, and discussions about eurozone membership have been reinvigorated by recent geopolitical and economic developments, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and tariff policies from the United States under President Donald Trump. Proponents note that Sweden’s independent monetary policy has been an asset during past crises, such as the 2008–2009 credit crisis, the eurozone debt crisis, and the pandemic, while closer integration with the eurozone could bring trade and security benefits.

Svantesson cautioned that even if the commission recommends euro adoption, actual membership would take many years to implement. Opposition is expected from the Sweden Democrats, the largest right-wing party supporting the minority government, who are strongly against adopting the euro. Oskar Sjöstedt, the party’s economic spokesman, described the euro as a “highly risky bet” that could endanger Swedish welfare.

Public opinion remains cautious. In the 2003 referendum, 56% of Swedes voted against joining the euro, while 42% supported it. By May 2025, surveys from Statistics Sweden indicated 49.5% opposed, 32% in favor, and 18.5% undecided, reflecting lingering skepticism among the population.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sweden, Eurozone, euro

Related Articles:

From Today: Bulgaria Switches to Euro-Only Payments, No More Lev!

From today, payments in Bulgaria are made exclusively in euros, with the lev no longer accepted as legal tender in everyday transactions.

Society | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:40

Bulgaria: Euro Adoption Went Well Despite Minor Pricing Issues

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, said that Bulgaria successfully managed the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | January 30, 2026, Friday // 09:30

Bulgaria Switches Fully to Euro in February, Dual Price Labels Stay Until August

From 1 February 2026, the euro will become the only legal means of payment in the Republic of Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has reminded.

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:13

Bulgaria Nears Euro Milestone: Over 90% of Leva Withdrawn as €5.3 Billion Circulate

The transition from the Bulgarian lev to the euro is advancing rapidly, with Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Iliya Lingorski reporting that over 67% of leva have already been withdrawn from circulation

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 10:47

Exploring the €1 Coins of Europe: National Symbols Across the Eurozone

Across the eurozone, the coins carried in wallets tell stories of national heritage and identity, complementing the uniform design of euro banknotes.

World » EU | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:16

Is Bulgaria Drifting Closer to Russia After Radev’s Latest Remarks?

Rumen Radev’s first public appearance after formally stepping onto the political field took place at the Sofia Economic Forum, where his remarks outlined positions that are likely to shape his forthcoming election campaign

Politics | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 11:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Germany Proposes Two-Speed EU to Boost Competitiveness

Germany is advocating for a “two-speed” European Union, aiming to overcome current decision-making stagnation in the 27-member bloc and to drive economic growth

World » EU | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Privacy vs. Road Safety: Germany Considers Blocking Speed Camera Apps

Germany is preparing a major change to its traffic regulations that could ban the use of mobile apps that alert drivers to speed cameras.

World » EU | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 12:30

Exploring the €1 Coins of Europe: National Symbols Across the Eurozone

Across the eurozone, the coins carried in wallets tell stories of national heritage and identity, complementing the uniform design of euro banknotes.

World » EU | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:16

Slovak PM Fico Warns Trump’s Mental State Could Threaten Global Stability

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly raised alarm among EU leaders regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s mental state following a private meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 17

World » EU | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 11:35

Dollar Drops, Euro Hits 4-Year High!

For the first time since the middle of 2021, the euro climbed above the $ 1.20 mark, supported by a noticeable shift away from the US dollar by global investors

World » EU | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 10:19

German General Warns: Russia Could Attack Us in 2-3 Years

Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, has warned that Russia could target NATO countries within the next two to three years, with Germany likely at the centre of any conflict.

World » EU | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 11:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria