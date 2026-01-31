Bulgaria: Euro Adoption Went Well Despite Minor Pricing Issues

Business » FINANCE | January 30, 2026, Friday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Euro Adoption Went Well Despite Minor Pricing Issues

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, said that Bulgaria successfully managed the transition to the euro. Speaking to BNT, Ivanov noted that the process went smoothly, with a noticeable drop in complaints and negative reports. "Many anticipated problems did not materialize," he said, highlighting that the expected difficulties were largely overestimated.

Ivanov also criticized certain businesses for engaging in unfair pricing practices during the conversion period. He noted that some traders delayed opening in early January, while honest companies continued operations normally. "Where business is not transparent, some companies exploited the transition. But legitimate companies are working, and now is an opportunity to gain market share," he explained. He added that authorities are primarily focusing on controlling the gray economy rather than over-monitoring regular businesses. The use of post-terminals for payments has also risen, reflecting improved compliance and modernization in commercial operations.

Addressing the issue of fines for price violations, Ivanov clarified that a trader who does not revert to previous pricing after a penalty can face harsher consequences, including fines of up to 200,000 leva (€102,000). "It is unwise to risk such a fine," he said.

Ivanov also noted disruptions caused by border blockades, which have affected deliveries of perishable goods and led to some seasonal price increases. For example, yellow cheese saw an increase of 8-10 euro cents, while other types of cheese rose by about 6 cents. "These trends are expected and milder than last year," he commented, emphasizing that overall, the euro transition has been managed effectively without significant inflationary shocks.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, adoption

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025

In 2025, new car registrations across the European Union reached 10,822,831 vehicles, reflecting a moderate increase of 1.8% compared to 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Despite this growth, total sales remain w

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

EU Renewable Energy Use Grows, While Bulgaria Sees Significant Decline

Bulgaria is among the EU countries that experienced a notable drop in the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in 2024, with the share declining by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Business » Energy | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

From Today: Bulgaria Switches to Euro-Only Payments, No More Lev!

From today, payments in Bulgaria are made exclusively in euros, with the lev no longer accepted as legal tender in everyday transactions.

Society | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:00

Foreign Travel to and from Bulgaria Records Strong Growth in December 2025

Foreign travel activity picked up noticeably toward the end of 2025, with both outbound trips by Bulgarians and inbound visits by foreigners posting their strongest growth in months, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Tourism | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Sweden Reconsiders Eurozone Membership Ahead of September Election

Sweden is reconsidering the possibility of joining the eurozone, with the country’s Moderate Party planning to set up a commission to examine the potential advantages and disadvantages if it remains in power following the parliamentary election in Septemb

World » EU | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria: BNB Governor Radev Does Not Receive Extra Pay from ECB

Claims that the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, receives additional pay as a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) are false

Business » Finance | January 30, 2026, Friday // 18:10

Bulgaria Switches Fully to Euro in February, Dual Price Labels Stay Until August

From 1 February 2026, the euro will become the only legal means of payment in the Republic of Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has reminded.

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:13

EIB Group Financing in Bulgaria Surges 72% to €646 Million in 2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group boosted its financing in Bulgaria by 72% in 2025, reaching €646 million, supporting businesses, jobs, and innovation across the country.

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 12:32

Monthly Living Costs in Bulgaria: 799 Euros per Worker, 1,438 Euros per Family

According to data from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) for the fourth quarter of 2025, the net monthly income required for a single working adult to cover basic living costs is 1,562 leva (799 euros).

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 11:05

Bulgaria Nears Euro Milestone: Over 90% of Leva Withdrawn as €5.3 Billion Circulate

The transition from the Bulgarian lev to the euro is advancing rapidly, with Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Iliya Lingorski reporting that over 67% of leva have already been withdrawn from circulation

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 10:47

Coface Survey: Global Corporate Bankruptcies to Rise by 2.8% in 2026

According to a new Coface survey, corporate bankruptcies worldwide are expected to increase by 2.

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:59
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria