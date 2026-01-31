Bulgaria: Euro Adoption Went Well Despite Minor Pricing Issues

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, said that Bulgaria successfully managed the transition to the euro. Speaking to BNT, Ivanov noted that the process went smoothly, with a noticeable drop in complaints and negative reports. "Many anticipated problems did not materialize," he said, highlighting that the expected difficulties were largely overestimated.

Ivanov also criticized certain businesses for engaging in unfair pricing practices during the conversion period. He noted that some traders delayed opening in early January, while honest companies continued operations normally. "Where business is not transparent, some companies exploited the transition. But legitimate companies are working, and now is an opportunity to gain market share," he explained. He added that authorities are primarily focusing on controlling the gray economy rather than over-monitoring regular businesses. The use of post-terminals for payments has also risen, reflecting improved compliance and modernization in commercial operations.

Addressing the issue of fines for price violations, Ivanov clarified that a trader who does not revert to previous pricing after a penalty can face harsher consequences, including fines of up to 200,000 leva (€102,000). "It is unwise to risk such a fine," he said.

Ivanov also noted disruptions caused by border blockades, which have affected deliveries of perishable goods and led to some seasonal price increases. For example, yellow cheese saw an increase of 8-10 euro cents, while other types of cheese rose by about 6 cents. "These trends are expected and milder than last year," he commented, emphasizing that overall, the euro transition has been managed effectively without significant inflationary shocks.