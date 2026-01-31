Germany Proposes Two-Speed EU to Boost Competitiveness

Germany is advocating for a “two-speed” European Union, aiming to overcome current decision-making stagnation in the 27-member bloc and to drive economic growth. Berlin proposes forming a core group of six leading economies capable of acting decisively on key political and economic issues, Reuters reported.

German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said at a Berlin event hosted by Welt that the EU must embrace a two-tier structure. According to Klingbeil, this new format would enable stronger, more independent action on matters critical to Europe’s future.

The plan involves France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany itself. Klingbeil and his French counterpart aim to enhance the EU’s global competitiveness, as outlined in a letter inviting these partners to a video conference scheduled for tomorrow to set a concrete agenda. The letter stresses the need to reduce reliance on imports of essential raw materials from countries like China and to mitigate risks from trade tariffs and fragmented global markets.

To survive in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical environment, Europe must become stronger and more resilient,” Klingbeil wrote. He emphasized that maintaining the status quo is no longer an option. The initial meeting is intended to “set the stage,” with follow-up discussions to take place on the sidelines of the next Eurogroup gathering.

