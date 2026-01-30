Bulgaria Pushes for Faster Transport Corridors to Spur Regional Economies

Asen Vassilev, chairman of the “We Continue Change” party and former Minister of Finance, emphasized that speeding up the completion of European transport corridors will significantly boost economic development in the region. Speaking at the session “Building Bridges: Infrastructure Development and Regional Integration in Southeast Europe” during the sixth Sofia Economic Forum, Vassilev stressed that speed should take precedence over cost when implementing infrastructure projects. He noted that financing for these initiatives could come from European Union funds or through concession-based arrangements.

Grozdan Karadjov, former Minister of Transport and Communications, highlighted the historically strong relations between Bulgaria and Greece, particularly in transport. He pointed out the absence of a direct railway connection between Sofia and Thessaloniki, and ultimately Sofia to Athens, as a priority issue. Karadjov also underscored the need for more efficient rail links between Sofia and Bucharest. According to him, transport corridors running south to north have been systematically neglected over decades. He cited the opening of the Rudozem-Xnati checkpoint as an example of the importance of creating new connections between countries.

Karadjov further explained that the approach to bridging the Danube River between Bulgaria and Romania has shifted. By framing the issue as a matter of European policy rather than bilateral tension, procedures and permits can be aligned and streamlined, and regulatory frameworks improved to accelerate project completion. He added that political barriers have largely been removed, and financing for these projects will be treated as a priority.

George Kremlis, ambassador of the European Public Law Organization (EPLO), pointed to the role of innovation and artificial intelligence in supporting regional transport connectivity projects. He stressed the need to expand highway and railway networks, as well as tunnels and bridges along the Danube, noting that the current two bridges are insufficient. Kremlis highlighted the vision of extending transport links to Odessa, Ukraine, and stressed the importance of cooperation that includes Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine to connect Greece with Odessa via the Kavala–Alexandroupolis–Burgas–Varna railway corridor, which would become part of the trans-European transport network.

Jason Pellmar, World Bank Group Resident Representative in Bulgaria, expressed pride in the Bank’s involvement in modernizing infrastructure, providing both financing and analytical support. He emphasized the potential for Bulgaria to renew its railway sector in collaboration with international railway companies.

Manuela Nessel, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Bulgaria, cited Greece’s public-private partnership (PPP) framework as a model for the region, noting that over 18 projects have been successfully implemented with support from the government, the European Investment Bank, and private partners. She highlighted that such models can be replicated across Southeast Europe, combining private financing with EU funds. Nessel also emphasized that international financial institutions contribute not only capital but also advisory support, helping structure projects and raise additional private sector funding.