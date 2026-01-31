Bulgaria to Open New Joint Border Checkpoints with Serbia and Turkey

Bulgaria is preparing to open new border crossings with both Serbia and Turkey as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, the Cabinet’s press service reported. The Council of Ministers approved a draft agreement with the Government of Serbia regarding a new joint border checkpoint, tentatively named "Kalotina 2" on the Bulgarian side and "Gradina 2" on the Serbian side. This approval serves as a basis for further negotiations. A similar agreement is planned with Turkey to create a new border route, the government added.

The initiative follows a decision by the Interdepartmental Council on Border Control Issues on November 13, 2025, to construct a joint checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Serbian border near the existing Kalotina crossing. The new facility will be located on Bulgarian territory, designed to handle both pedestrian and vehicle traffic, and will operate seasonally with specific working hours. Preliminary consultations with the European Commission yielded a positive response, according to the outgoing government.

Under the draft agreement, both countries will build the necessary infrastructure on their respective territories to ensure the proper functioning of the new road checkpoint. Additionally, a Joint Expert Commission will be established to define key technical and operational details. This includes the layout of roads and intersections, the exact location and technical parameters of the checkpoint, its operating mode, the infrastructure required, types of cargo and passengers permitted, and all other legal, factual, and operational matters of mutual interest. The Commission will act according to the instructions of the two governments.

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border, the outgoing cabinet approved an agreement to open a new checkpoint north of the existing Kapitan Andreevo–Kapikule crossing. The Bulgarian side will develop the facility near the village of Kapitan Andreevo, Svilengrad municipality, while the Turkish side will construct it near the village of Kapikule in Edirne province. A Joint Expert Commission will also be established for this crossing, tasked with setting the technical characteristics of the roads, the checkpoint location, operating hours, route types, traffic types, infrastructure, and cargo and passenger regulations. The Commission will also address all legal and factual matters related to the construction and functioning of the new crossing, as well as any issues of common interest concerning all border crossings between Bulgaria and Turkey.