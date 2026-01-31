Bulgaria Faces Moderate Flu Season, Peak Expected Early February

Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, presented on Nova TV. Influenza has emerged as the main cause of respiratory infections in the country.

In Sofia, one laboratory reporting increased patient flow over the past weeks performs rapid tests for influenza A and B, COVID-19, and combined tests. Dr. Blagovesta Pencheva, the laboratory’s medical director, noted that the volume of testing has grown significantly over the last two months, with over 200 additional COVID tests conducted compared to previous periods. Approximately one in three rapid flu tests returns a positive result, signaling relatively high virus circulation. Mixed infections are rare, and the analytical reliability of the tests is high, with a possible error margin of 3–5%, within standard medical parameters. Dr. Pencheva stressed that testing should ideally occur at the onset of symptoms, such as sudden fever, pronounced fatigue, and muscle pain.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev described the season’s development as generally favorable, with the incidence of influenza rising at a slower pace than last year. On average, Bulgaria reports around 150 cases per 10,000 people, though certain regions, such as Plovdiv, exceed 250 per 10,000. Smolyan and Yambol are among the areas expected to reach epidemic levels, while many other regions may never meet the threshold for declaring a flu epidemic. He predicts the peak of the season will occur between late January and early February, and a potential cold snap may help limit the virus’s spread.

Current data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases indicate that influenza A dominates the season, particularly the H3N2 strain. Of roughly 500 tested samples, about 140 returned positive for this strain, while other respiratory pathogens are far less common. Influenza B may appear later in the season, occasionally causing a milder second wave.

On treatment, Assoc. Prof. Kunchev emphasized the importance of timely administration of antiviral drugs with proven effectiveness at the first symptoms. He cautioned against overuse of any substance, including dietary supplements, noting that exceeding recommended doses can negate benefits and even reverse effects.