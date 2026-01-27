Italy to Fund NATO Battlegroup Base in Bulgaria, Hosting Over 3,000 Troops

Italy will fund the construction of temporary infrastructure for a NATO battlegroup base in Bulgaria, after Bulgaria’s parliamentary defence committee approved the agreement. The project concerns the Kabile military area, designated to host a multinational NATO force.

The planned construction will be executed in two stages: the first will provide facilities for temporary deployment, while the second will prepare for the permanent stationing of the battlegroup. Bulgaria will also contribute financially to the project, though no specific investment figures have been disclosed.

Once finished, the new military area is expected to accommodate more than 3,000 personnel, reinforcing the security of NATO’s eastern flank. The agreement with Italy still requires final approval from Bulgaria’s parliament before implementation.