Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather as Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain on Thursday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather as Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain on Thursday @Pexels

On Thursday, January 29, Bulgaria will come under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Cloud cover will dominate across the country, with fog expected in parts of the plains during the morning hours.

After a brief lull or temporary pause in precipitation, rainfall will intensify again before noon, spreading from the south and reaching nearly the entire country by the evening. Southern Bulgaria is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall, while thunderstorms may develop in the southeastern regions. In contrast, Northwestern Bulgaria will see little to no precipitation.

Winds will generally weaken during the day. Initially, they will shift briefly from the south-southeast, then turn from the north-northeast after midday. By evening, winds in Northeastern Bulgaria are expected to strengthen noticeably.

Weather warnings have been issued for much of the country. An orange code for significant rainfall is in effect for six regions in Southern Bulgaria, while eight other regions are under a yellow code.

Minimum temperatures will range mainly between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius, reaching 7 to 8 degrees in southeastern areas. In Sofia, morning temperatures will be around 2 degrees. Daytime highs will generally fall between 7 and 12 degrees, with slightly warmer conditions in Eastern Bulgaria. Sofia is expected to reach around 7 degrees.

In the mountains, skies will remain overcast. Snowfall is forecast for the massifs in Southern Bulgaria, while areas below 1,600 meters will see rain. Many mountain regions are expected to receive substantial precipitation amounts. After midday, precipitation will also extend to the Stara Planina range. Winds will be strong from the southwest before noon, then weaken and briefly shift from the southeast, before turning northeasterly in the evening. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around 5 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about minus 1 degree.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy conditions will prevail, with rainfall beginning around midday from the southern sections and spreading northward by the evening. Winds will blow weak to moderate from the southwest in the morning, then shift from the southeast and temporarily strengthen in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 10 to 14 degrees. Sea water temperatures will be between 6 and 8 degrees, with wave heights reaching around 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025

In 2025, new car registrations across the European Union reached 10,822,831 vehicles, reflecting a moderate increase of 1.8% compared to 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Despite this growth, total sales remain w

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

EU Renewable Energy Use Grows, While Bulgaria Sees Significant Decline

Bulgaria is among the EU countries that experienced a notable drop in the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in 2024, with the share declining by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Business » Energy | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

From Today: Bulgaria Switches to Euro-Only Payments, No More Lev!

From today, payments in Bulgaria are made exclusively in euros, with the lev no longer accepted as legal tender in everyday transactions.

Society | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:00

Foreign Travel to and from Bulgaria Records Strong Growth in December 2025

Foreign travel activity picked up noticeably toward the end of 2025, with both outbound trips by Bulgarians and inbound visits by foreigners posting their strongest growth in months, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Tourism | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Internet Access Nears EU Average in Bulgaria, but Usage Patterns and AI Adoption Trail Behind

Internet use has expanded dramatically over the past three decades, evolving from a niche technology into an essential part of everyday life. From fewer than 1% of users globally in 1995, today nearly two-thirds of the world’s population is online.

Society | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sofia Resolves Garbage Crisis: Waste Collection Back on Track in Key Districts

Sofia Municipality has brought the city’s recent garbage crisis under control. Waste collection in the hardest-hit districts - Lyulin, Poduyane, and Slatina - has returned to a regular schedule, with most containers being emptied daily and reports of over

Society » Environment | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 15:23

Bulgaria Warms Up Sharply on Wednesday Before Rain Moves Back In

Wednesday will begin deceptively calm, with periods of sunshine before noon. In the early hours, fog and reduced visibility are expected in a number of valleys and low-lying areas, creating difficult conditions for travel.

Society » Environment | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 17:11

Bulgaria: Yellow Alert for Rain and Snow on Tuesday

A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Tuesday, January 27, affecting the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, and Kardzhali.

Society » Environment | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:51

Bulgaria’s Weekend and Early Week Weather: Warming Continues with Rain on Monday

Bulgaria is expected to experience continued warming over the weekend and into the next week, with some areas seeing rain on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | January 23, 2026, Friday // 17:11

Cloudy and Foggy Friday Across Bulgaria, Warmer Air Pushes Temperatures Higher

Cloudy skies and widespread fog are expected across much of Bulgaria on Friday, January 23, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 17:09

Sofia Cleans Up: Garbage Around Containers in Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin Mostly Removed

The Sofia Municipality has reported significant progress in removing waste that had built up around containers in the Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin districts.

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria