Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather as Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain on Thursday

On Thursday, January 29, Bulgaria will come under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Cloud cover will dominate across the country, with fog expected in parts of the plains during the morning hours.

After a brief lull or temporary pause in precipitation, rainfall will intensify again before noon, spreading from the south and reaching nearly the entire country by the evening. Southern Bulgaria is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall, while thunderstorms may develop in the southeastern regions. In contrast, Northwestern Bulgaria will see little to no precipitation.

Winds will generally weaken during the day. Initially, they will shift briefly from the south-southeast, then turn from the north-northeast after midday. By evening, winds in Northeastern Bulgaria are expected to strengthen noticeably.

Weather warnings have been issued for much of the country. An orange code for significant rainfall is in effect for six regions in Southern Bulgaria, while eight other regions are under a yellow code.

Minimum temperatures will range mainly between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius, reaching 7 to 8 degrees in southeastern areas. In Sofia, morning temperatures will be around 2 degrees. Daytime highs will generally fall between 7 and 12 degrees, with slightly warmer conditions in Eastern Bulgaria. Sofia is expected to reach around 7 degrees.

In the mountains, skies will remain overcast. Snowfall is forecast for the massifs in Southern Bulgaria, while areas below 1,600 meters will see rain. Many mountain regions are expected to receive substantial precipitation amounts. After midday, precipitation will also extend to the Stara Planina range. Winds will be strong from the southwest before noon, then weaken and briefly shift from the southeast, before turning northeasterly in the evening. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around 5 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about minus 1 degree.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy conditions will prevail, with rainfall beginning around midday from the southern sections and spreading northward by the evening. Winds will blow weak to moderate from the southwest in the morning, then shift from the southeast and temporarily strengthen in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 10 to 14 degrees. Sea water temperatures will be between 6 and 8 degrees, with wave heights reaching around 3 on the Beaufort scale.