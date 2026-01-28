Ukrainian MP Challenges Pro-Russia Bulgarians to See War’s Reality in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv

January 28, 2026, Wednesday
Borodyanka, Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla sent a direct message to Bulgarians who support Russia, urging them to witness the reality on the ground in Ukraine for themselves. In an interview with BNR, she called on them to visit cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv, stressing that those who align with autocratic regimes often face consequences, drawing parallels to countries that collaborated with Hitler and later suffered political upheaval.

Bezuhla highlighted that Europe must actively support Ukraine, as the conflict is no longer local but a threat to the continent itself. She explained that for four years, Ukraine has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion, with the war tracing back to 2014. Tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed, hundreds of thousands wounded, and millions displaced. She emphasized that the resilience of Ukrainians does not guarantee indefinite endurance, warning that without European engagement, hybrid threats could eventually reach other countries, including Bulgaria. Drones and other military methods are already being used near European borders, she noted, signaling the early stages of a wider risk.

Addressing political developments in Europe, Bezuhla cautioned against complacency. She referred to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who she said favors Russia, noting that history shows neutrality and waiting out aggressors rarely succeeds. She stressed that countries allied with Hitler faced political restructuring and punishment at the elite level, a lesson she believes should guide European leaders today.

Bezuhla underlined the importance of Europeans witnessing the situation firsthand. She encouraged Bulgarians, especially those sympathetic to Russia, to visit Ukraine’s frontline cities to understand the scale of destruction and human suffering. She argued that Ukraine’s current resistance is significant but limited, operating at 10-30 percent of its potential capacity, and that broader support from Europe could drastically reduce the threat posed by Russia.

Responding to claims that Ukraine’s government is Nazi, she rejected the notion as absurd, pointing out that President Volodymyr Zelensky is of Jewish origin. She framed the conflict as one in which Europe and Ukraine share a common interest in survival and defense against autocratic regimes, emphasizing that decisive action and cooperation are essential to safeguard the continent in the turbulent decade ahead.

