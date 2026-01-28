Sofia Resolves Garbage Crisis: Waste Collection Back on Track in Key Districts

Sofia Metro Turns 28, Three New Stations to Open This Summer
Today marks the 28th anniversary of the Sofia Metro, which first opened on January 28, 1998, covering a 6.4 km section with five stations.
Sofia Municipality has brought the city’s recent garbage crisis under control. Waste collection in the hardest-hit districts - Lyulin, Poduyane, and Slatina - has returned to a regular schedule, with most containers being emptied daily and reports of overflows sharply reduced.
Eng. Nikolay Nedelkov, director of the Sofia Inspectorate and coordinator of the municipal crisis headquarters for waste collection, confirmed that the municipal company Sofekostroy has delivered the promised equipment and personnel to support operations. Alongside regular household waste, bulky waste removal has continued, with nearly 350 tons transported to the Vrazhdebna landfill over the past five days.
Authorities are now focusing on cleaning areas surrounding the containers and inter-block spaces affected by stormy winds, a process that will require additional mobilization of machinery and personnel from other municipal departments. Nedelkov noted that updates on the progress of this work will continue to be provided to residents.
Deputy Mayor for Ecology, Nadezhda Bobcheva, highlighted that waste collection services have been stabilized across the city, using both contracted companies and increased municipal capacity where necessary. Zones 1, 2, 5, and 7 operate under active contracts or completed procurement procedures, zone 6 is served by Sofekostroy, and zone 3 remains the most challenging. There, the Sofia Waste Treatment Company is temporarily managing collection with its own resources while awaiting final court rulings on contested service orders.
On Thursday, January 29, Bulgaria will come under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Cloud cover will dominate across the country, with fog expected in parts of the plains during the
Wednesday will begin deceptively calm, with periods of sunshine before noon. In the early hours, fog and reduced visibility are expected in a number of valleys and low-lying areas, creating difficult conditions for travel.
A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Tuesday, January 27, affecting the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, and Kardzhali.
Bulgaria is expected to experience continued warming over the weekend and into the next week, with some areas seeing rain on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Cloudy skies and widespread fog are expected across much of Bulgaria on Friday, January 23, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
The Sofia Municipality has reported significant progress in removing waste that had built up around containers in the Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin districts.
