Bulgaria: Petar Chobanov Declines Acting PM Role, Sees No Constitutional Crisis

BNB Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov has declined the offer to serve as Bulgaria’s acting prime minister, explaining that he sees no current risk of a constitutional crisis that would require his intervention. Chobanov met with President Iliana Yotova as part of her ongoing consultations with officials designated under the Basic Law to hold the caretaker position. He noted that, unlike in previous procedures, the pool of potential candidates is now broader, with several individuals already indicating their willingness to serve if needed.

Chobanov emphasized that his professional role within the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) allows him to contribute more effectively to the state and society than by taking on a temporary political post. He stressed that the euro adoption process is proceeding smoothly, pointing to the key transition date of February 1, when the euro will become the sole currency in circulation.

The deputy governor also highlighted broader institutional and political concerns discussed with Yotova. He noted the revival of ideas such as a “two-speed Europe” and stressed that Bulgaria’s interest lies in maintaining a strong, unified position within European institutions. According to Chobanov, the caretaker cabinet’s role will primarily involve supporting ongoing institutional dialogue to ensure that national positions are properly formulated and defended.

Following his meeting, President Yotova will continue consultations with the remaining BNB deputy governors, as well as with the Ombudswoman and the Chairman of the Court of Accounts and their deputies. Under the constitutional procedure, once a candidate for caretaker prime minister is determined, they have one week to propose a cabinet, and the president must set a date for early elections, which are to be held within two months.

Chobanov concluded that while he appreciates the invitation, his answer remains “no,” reflecting both the absence of an immediate constitutional threat and his view that his expertise is better applied to managing the country’s financial stability, particularly during the euro transition, which is expected to proceed without disruption.