Bulgaria: Radev Says No to Acting Prime Minister Job, Cites Legal and Market Risks

Politics | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 12:28
Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev has formally declined the possibility of serving as acting prime minister, citing both legal and ethical concerns. Following a meeting with President Iliana Yotova, Radev emphasized that taking on the caretaker role would violate Bulgarian and European legislation, as well as the established norms of central banking. He warned that assuming the position could trigger immediate resignation and potentially destabilize the BNB, currently one of the country’s most stable institutions, while also risking Bulgaria’s full voting rights in the European Central Bank, especially at the start of the nation’s eurozone membership. Radev noted that such a move would send a negative signal to markets and international partners.

The governor explained that his stance is guided by institutional logic and responsibility, and he clarified that the topic of his deputy governors potentially accepting the caretaker role has not been discussed within the central bank. After Radev, several deputies of the BNB, including Petar Chobanov, Radoslav Milenkov, and Andrey Gyurov, are scheduled to meet with President Yotova to provide their positions. Radev also highlighted that Gyurov continues officially as deputy governor despite not performing his duties for roughly a year and a half due to an ongoing court case.

President Yotova continues consultations under the constitutional procedure to appoint a caretaker government. Once a candidate is proposed, they have one week to form a cabinet, and the president must also set a date for early elections, which are to take place within two months. Radev reassured that the process of adopting the euro in Bulgaria is progressing normally and steadily, without disruptions.

