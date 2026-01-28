Trump Displays Photo with Putin in the White House Lobby

World | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Trump Displays Photo with Putin in the White House Lobby

The White House has displayed a photograph of US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin in its lobby, positioned above an image of Trump with his granddaughter, highlighting the significance of the encounter.

The photo was taken on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, during the first meeting between Trump and Putin in his second term, and the first time a sitting US president had met the Russian leader since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During the visit, Trump extended a formal and warm reception, rolling out the red carpet for Putin, even as Russian forces continued committing atrocities in Ukraine.

Reports later indicated that the meeting included a prolonged historical monologue from Putin, which reportedly frustrated Trump to the point of raising his voice and threatening to walk out. The photograph now serves as a reminder of the high-profile encounter and the complex dynamics between the two leaders amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

