Putin Invites Zelensky to Moscow for Peace Talks, Offers 'Security Guarantees'
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can travel to Moscow for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin,
The White House has displayed a photograph of US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin in its lobby, positioned above an image of Trump with his granddaughter, highlighting the significance of the encounter.
The photo was taken on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, during the first meeting between Trump and Putin in his second term, and the first time a sitting US president had met the Russian leader since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During the visit, Trump extended a formal and warm reception, rolling out the red carpet for Putin, even as Russian forces continued committing atrocities in Ukraine.
Reports later indicated that the meeting included a prolonged historical monologue from Putin, which reportedly frustrated Trump to the point of raising his voice and threatening to walk out. The photograph now serves as a reminder of the high-profile encounter and the complex dynamics between the two leaders amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla sent a direct message to Bulgarians who support Russia, urging them to witness the reality on the ground in Ukraine for themselves
Russia has paid an exceptionally high price for marginal territorial gains in its war against Ukraine, according to a new assessment by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies
Ukraine has observed a notable shift in Russia’s delegation for the ongoing peace negotiations, marking a departure from the earlier, more historically focused discussions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told European Pravda on January 27.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly raised alarm among EU leaders regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s mental state following a private meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 17
For the first time since the middle of 2021, the euro climbed above the $ 1.20 mark, supported by a noticeable shift away from the US dollar by global investors
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace