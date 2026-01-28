Sofia Metro Turns 28, Three New Stations to Open This Summer

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the Sofia Metro, which first opened on January 28, 1998, covering a 6.4 km section with five stations. Over nearly three decades, the network has grown steadily and now stretches 52 km with 47 stations, serving approximately 470,000 passengers daily. This represents a significant increase from the early years, when the metro carried around 70,000 passengers per day, and from 2023, when daily ridership ranged between 340,000 and 350,000 people.

This year, Sofia Metro is set to expand with a new 3 km section and three stations under Vladimir Vazov Boulevard in the Poduyane district. The route, expected to open by August 1, will improve connections for over 45,000 daily passengers between Hadzhi Dimitar, Suhata Reka, Levski G, and the western districts of Ovcha Kupel 1 and 2 and Gorna Banya. The Poduyane section is currently 93% complete, with tracks laid and finishing works underway on stations and surrounding infrastructure. “The metro is not part of the mandate of one politician, but a long-term vision that connects the people, the city and the future of Sofia,” said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Metropolitan EAD Director Nikolay Naydenov confirmed that the new stations are in their final stage and are expected to enter service by the end of July. In addition, 12 new metro trains from two different companies will be introduced in two stages this year, including extra trains for the extended Line 3. These developments aim to enhance capacity and improve service for passengers.

Looking further ahead, Line 1 is planned to extend from Lyulin to the Ring Road, covering roughly 2 km and adding two stations. Construction is expected to begin later this year along Tsaritsa Yoanna Boulevard, with the route projected to carry over 30,000 passengers daily once completed. Line 2 will also see a 5 km expansion toward Studentski Grad, featuring five new stations to accommodate growing passenger flows and strengthen the capital’s transport network. Additional extensions include a 3 km line to the lower lift station of the Simeonovski lift at the Ring Road.

The expansion of the Sofia Metro, including the Poduyane and Slatina sections, is expected to reduce car traffic in the city by about 25%, or roughly 11,000 vehicles daily, while cutting harmful emissions by nearly 200,000 tons annually from the first three stations alone. Complementing the metro network, new buffer parking lots are being built with 100 spaces on Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, 220 spaces on Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, and 120 spaces near the multifunctional hall to facilitate easier transfers to public transport.

By 2026–2027, with the addition of 10 new stations currently under construction, the Sofia Metro network will reach 61 km in length with 57 stations. Daily passenger numbers are expected to rise to 650,000, nearly half of the city’s total public transport users. Over the years, the Sofia Metro has transformed urban mobility in the capital, providing a sustainable, fast, and environmentally friendly alternative to road traffic, and continues to be a key priority for the city’s long-term transport strategy through 2033.