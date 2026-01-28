Russia Changes Tactics in Ukraine Talks as Historical Lectures Stop - Will Reality Finally Prevail?

Ukraine has observed a notable shift in Russia’s delegation for the ongoing peace negotiations, marking a departure from the earlier, more historically focused discussions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told European Pravda on January 27.

The latest round of diplomacy, involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, comes amid renewed pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to reach a resolution to the war. The next scheduled talks are expected on February 1. Sybiha described the process as “complex” but noted that the change in the Russian team has made the discussions more focused and practical.

Ukraine’s delegation includes top officials such as National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov. On the Russian side, Admiral Igor Kostyukov, head of Russia’s military intelligence, now leads the talks alongside senior Defense Ministry representatives. “We can see a qualitative change in the composition. These are different people, and there were no more pseudo-historical lectures. The conversations were very purposeful,” Sybiha said.

Previously, Russia’s delegation was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a close aide to President Vladimir Putin, who became notorious for long-winded historical digressions during negotiations. In 2025, Medinsky reportedly threatened Ukraine with further territorial occupation and warned that Russia was prepared to fight indefinitely if Kyiv rejected Moscow’s maximalist demands. He also led the last direct talks in Istanbul in March–April 2022, during the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Sybiha’s remarks echo President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent statements, describing the January 23-24 discussions involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia as “constructive.” Zelensky has signaled his readiness to meet directly with Putin to address two key issues: territorial disputes and the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently under Russian control. “It is precisely in order to discuss these issues that the president is ready to meet with Putin and discuss them,” Sybiha noted, adding that he sees little point in meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Washington reportedly hopes the negotiations can move “toward their final outcome” in the upcoming talks, although Moscow has not yet indicated a willingness to accept the proposals currently on the table. The most contentious topics: Russia’s demands for Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of Donbas and control over Zaporizhzhia NPP - are expected to dominate the agenda, and Kyiv remains firm that any agreements must not compromise Ukrainian sovereignty.