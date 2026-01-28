Slovak PM Fico Warns Trump’s Mental State Could Threaten Global Stability

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly raised alarm among EU leaders regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s mental state following a private meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 17. Speaking informally to colleagues at an emergency EU summit in Brussels on January 22, Fico described Trump’s behavior as “dangerous,” according to several European diplomats cited by Politico.

Diplomats noted that Fico made the remarks outside official summit discussions, in a separate, informal setting with other EU officials. The exact details of Trump’s statements or actions that prompted Fico’s reaction remain unclear, and sources from four different EU governments, as well as a senior EU official, said they were unaware of any specific trigger for the Slovak leader’s concern.

Fico is known as one of Europe’s most pro-Trump politicians, often praising the U.S. president’s approach to European security and the Russo-Ukrainian war. Following the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Fico had posted videos and comments expressing support for Washington’s policies. In the past, he addressed Americans at the Conservative Political Action Conference, saying that Trump “is doing Europe a great service.”

The White House has rejected Fico’s characterization. Spokesperson Anna Kelly called the reports “absolutely total fake news” and claimed the meeting had been “positive and productive.” A senior U.S. official present at the meeting also downplayed any tensions, describing the session as “pleasant, normal and included some lighthearted exchanges,” which were photographed by the White House.

On January 27, Fico announced that Slovakia would decline to participate in Donald Trump’s newly formed “Board of Peace.” He explained that while Slovakia seeks peace in global conflicts, including Gaza and Ukraine, it would respectfully avoid engagement in Trump’s initiative to avoid spending time on it, signaling a careful distancing from the U.S. president’s latest international efforts.