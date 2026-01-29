Flu Epidemic Shuts Down Schools in Plovdiv as Student Absences Pass 20%

A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until February 6.

Health authorities report that the highest number of infections is concentrated among young children aged 0 to 4 and school-aged children between 5 and 15 years. The situation in classrooms has deteriorated quickly. According to data from the Regional Health Inspectorate, more than one in five students were absent from school last week due to illness.

The pressure is also mounting on teaching staff. Regional Health Inspectorate Director Dr. Argir Argirov said the share of infected teachers has risen dramatically, jumping from 7% to 20% by January 26. The epidemiological data point to a worrying acceleration. Since January 23, flu cases among children stood at around 200 per 10,000, but the latest report shows that number has nearly doubled to 380 per 10,000. Similar upward trends are being observed across other age groups.

So far, the least affected remain people aged 65 and over, where infection rates fluctuate between 15 and 20 per 10,000. Still, health officials warn that the situation remains volatile and could worsen if precautions are not strictly followed.

Dr. Argirov urged the public to take the measures seriously, stressing that restrictions must be observed in practice and not merely exist on paper. Under the current order, hospital visits are suspended, children’s and women’s consultations have been halted, and scheduled immunizations are temporarily canceled. The only newly clarified element concerns student Olympiads in physics and chemistry, which will be allowed to take place but only under clearly defined conditions.