Bulgaria Faces Border Gridlock as Truck Blockades With Serbia and North Macedonia Drag On

Society | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Border Gridlock as Truck Blockades With Serbia and North Macedonia Drag On

For a second day in a row, freight traffic at Bulgaria’s borders with North Macedonia and Serbia remains effectively paralyzed, with dozens of heavy trucks held up at key crossings. The blockade, which began on January 26, is driven by protests from transport companies unhappy with the EU Entry/Exit System (EES), which has recently come into force and, according to carriers, is causing serious delays and financial losses.

Despite the situation for heavy goods vehicles, passenger traffic with North Macedonia continues to move normally. Cars are crossing without difficulty through the Deve Bair-Gyueshevo, Delchevo-Stanke Lisichkovo, and Novo Selo-Zlatarevo border points. The disruption is limited to freight transport, but the scale is visible. On the Bulgarian side at Gyueshevo, the queue of trucks stretches for more than two kilometers, according to reports from the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

A similar picture applies at the Serbian border, where passenger vehicles are also crossing freely through Kalotina. According to Chief Inspector Manol Manolkov, head of the Kalotina border checkpoint, there is no accumulation of heavy trucks directly at the crossing itself. In comments to bTV, he explained that freight vehicles are being held in designated waiting zones outside the immediate border area, in an effort to prevent congestion around the checkpoint.

The standoff continues as carriers insist that the new EU system is disrupting logistics and increasing costs, while border authorities maintain that traffic for passenger vehicles remains fully unaffected.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: trucks, border, Bulgaria, Serbia, macedonia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025

In 2025, new car registrations across the European Union reached 10,822,831 vehicles, reflecting a moderate increase of 1.8% compared to 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Despite this growth, total sales remain w

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

EU Renewable Energy Use Grows, While Bulgaria Sees Significant Decline

Bulgaria is among the EU countries that experienced a notable drop in the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in 2024, with the share declining by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Business » Energy | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

From Today: Bulgaria Switches to Euro-Only Payments, No More Lev!

From today, payments in Bulgaria are made exclusively in euros, with the lev no longer accepted as legal tender in everyday transactions.

Society | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:00

Foreign Travel to and from Bulgaria Records Strong Growth in December 2025

Foreign travel activity picked up noticeably toward the end of 2025, with both outbound trips by Bulgarians and inbound visits by foreigners posting their strongest growth in months, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Tourism | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Internet Access Nears EU Average in Bulgaria, but Usage Patterns and AI Adoption Trail Behind

Internet use has expanded dramatically over the past three decades, evolving from a niche technology into an essential part of everyday life. From fewer than 1% of users globally in 1995, today nearly two-thirds of the world’s population is online.

Society | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather as Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain on Thursday

On Thursday, January 29, Bulgaria will come under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Cloud cover will dominate across the country, with fog expected in parts of the plains during the

Society » Environment | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Sofia Resolves Garbage Crisis: Waste Collection Back on Track in Key Districts

Sofia Municipality has brought the city’s recent garbage crisis under control. Waste collection in the hardest-hit districts - Lyulin, Poduyane, and Slatina - has returned to a regular schedule, with most containers being emptied daily and reports of over

Society » Environment | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 15:23

Sofia Metro Turns 28, Three New Stations to Open This Summer

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the Sofia Metro, which first opened on January 28, 1998, covering a 6.4 km section with five stations.

Society | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 13:30

Flu Epidemic Shuts Down Schools in Plovdiv as Student Absences Pass 20%

A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until Feb

Society » Health | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 10:04

Bulgaria Warms Up Sharply on Wednesday Before Rain Moves Back In

Wednesday will begin deceptively calm, with periods of sunshine before noon. In the early hours, fog and reduced visibility are expected in a number of valleys and low-lying areas, creating difficult conditions for travel.

Society » Environment | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 17:11

A Bulgarian Village in Shock: 18-Year-Old’s Suicide Exposes Fears of Bullying and Systemic Failure at School

An 18-year-old high school student has taken his own life in the Batak village of Nova Mahala, plunging the small community into shock, grief, and deep division

Society » Incidents | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria