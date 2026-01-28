'EU Intrigue' or Political Spin? Skopje’s Claims Ignite New Clash with Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has reacted sharply to fresh statements from Skopje, voicing what it described as deep frustration over North Macedonia’s continued lack of openness and what Sofia sees as a deliberately unconstructive public narrative. According to the Bulgarian side, vague claims about behind-the-scenes EU initiatives only deepen mistrust rather than ease tensions.

In an official statement, the Ministry said it was once again hearing talk from Skopje about an alleged initiative by “larger and more influential EU member states” to arrange a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries. Sofia rejected these claims as imprecise and misleading, stressing that this was not the first time such assertions had been publicly floated without clarity or substance.

At the center of the controversy is Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski. In a televised interview on Sitel TV, he claimed that in December there had been serious efforts by several major EU countries, together with EU leadership, to broker a meeting between him and his Bulgarian counterpart, Georg Georgiev. According to Mucunski, Bulgaria declined. He went on to say that a new attempt, allegedly initiated from Brussels, was now underway and insisted that Skopje remained ready at any moment to “exchange arguments” once Sofia agreed.

Mucunski also voiced persistent concern that even if constitutional amendments are adopted to include the Bulgarian community, North Macedonia could once again face obstacles tied to identity, history and language. He accused Bulgaria of failing to implement rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and argued that real decisions require trust and dialogue rooted in European values. His message was that Skopje’s readiness for talks would not change, regardless of political developments or election outcomes in Sofia.

The minister further pointed to the country’s commitment to preparing an action plan on minority and community rights, which he described as a strong document developed by leading experts and positively received by many EU member states. He suggested that Bulgaria’s reaction to the plan was influenced by its domestic political situation, saying Sofia had adopted an “incorrect attitude” toward the document. Mucunski emphasized that the plan was not aimed specifically at the Bulgarian minority, but at expanding minority rights overall in line with high European standards, and warned that political exploitation of the issue would only complicate matters further.

Sofia’s response was swift and pointed. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry reminded Skopje that the 2022 European Consensus was unanimously adopted by all EU member states, including North Macedonia itself. In that context, Bulgaria underlined that formal dialogue on accession remains between the candidate country and the European Union, and that progress depends entirely on Skopje fulfilling the commitments it has already accepted.

The Ministry insisted it has consistently shown readiness for open dialogue on all other bilateral matters. However, it accused Mucunski of avoiding such engagement in practice, not just rhetorically. As an example, Sofia cited his refusal to accept an invitation to visit Bulgaria on November 25, 2025, for an event honoring St. Kliment Ohridski, described as a key historical figure shared by both nations.

Addressing Mucunski’s criticism of Bulgaria’s stance on the minority rights action plan, the Foreign Ministry added another layer of concern. It noted that the draft was rejected by representatives of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia themselves, who deemed it unacceptable due to the absence of core guarantees for human rights protection. Sofia stressed that it expects the legitimate demands of Bulgarians in North Macedonia to be taken seriously, rather than sidelined behind procedural documents and public messaging.