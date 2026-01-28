Bulgaria Warms Up Sharply on Wednesday Before Rain Moves Back In

Wednesday will begin deceptively calm, with periods of sunshine before noon. In the early hours, fog and reduced visibility are expected in a number of valleys and low-lying areas, creating difficult conditions for travel. Morning temperatures will remain low, ranging from minus 3 to 2 degrees, with Sofia starting the day at around minus 2.

As the day progresses, the weather will begin to change noticeably. From the west, cloud cover will increase rapidly after midday, marking the start of another unstable period. By nighttime, rainfall will resume from the southwest, continuing into Thursday.

Winds will generally stay weak, but in eastern parts of the country and north of the mountains they will become moderate, blowing from the south-southwest. This airflow will push daytime temperatures higher, with maximum values mostly between 9 and 14 degrees. In the capital, temperatures are expected to reach around 9 degrees.

Atmospheric pressure remains below the monthly average. Although a brief rise is expected in the afternoon, the pressure will begin to fall again later in the day, reinforcing the unsettled outlook.

In mountainous areas, conditions will remain stable only until noon. Sunny intervals will give way to thickening clouds from the west later in the day. During the night into Thursday, precipitation will return, with rain turning to snow above 1500 meters. Winds in the mountains will be strong and gusty from the west-southwest. Temperatures will reach around 7 degrees at 1200 meters and drop to approximately minus 1 degree at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunshine will dominate most of the day. Morning fog and reduced visibility are possible in some locations. Cloud cover will increase later in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light from the west-northwest early on, shifting to the southwest and strengthening to moderate levels later in the day.

Daytime temperatures along the coast will range between 9 and 14 degrees. Sea water temperatures remain low, between 6 and 8 degrees, with sea conditions reaching 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.