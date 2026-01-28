A Bulgarian Village in Shock: 18-Year-Old’s Suicide Exposes Fears of Bullying and Systemic Failure at School

An 18-year-old high school student has taken his own life in the Batak village of Nova Mahala, plunging the small community into shock, grief, and deep division. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday, January 22, when Bilgin Alishev was found hanged. What followed was not silence, but a growing storm of questions, accusations, and pain that authorities are now struggling to address.

From the very first hours after his death, two sharply opposing narratives emerged. Relatives and friends insist that Bilgin had been subjected to sustained psychological pressure by a teacher, while other residents argue that the young man was emotionally fragile and overwhelmed by personal or family-related difficulties. Between these two versions lies an investigation that has only just begun.

Criminal proceedings and official checks

Police and prosecutors have opened pre-trial proceedings for incitement to suicide, a standard legal step in such cases. Under Article 126, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, the offense carries a prison sentence of one to six years. In practice, however, such cases rarely reach the stage of formal charges or court trials. Investigators say the facts and circumstances surrounding the death are still being clarified, and no definitive conclusions have been drawn.

The case is under the supervision of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor’s Office. Law enforcement confirmed that the initial findings point to suicide, while also examining whether external pressure may have played a role. Officials have been cautious with details, citing the shock suffered by the family and the sensitivity of the case.

Family rejects claims of personal or family problems

Bilgin’s relatives categorically reject claims that he was struggling at home. Speaking through tears, they describe a cheerful, sociable teenager with plans, ambitions, and excitement about the future. Videos shared on social media show him laughing with his cousin just days before his death, discussing restaurants for their graduation ball scheduled for May 24.

“This wasn’t sudden,” relatives said. “This was pressure. Ego. A lack of humanity and empathy from a teacher.” According to them, Bilgin had dreams and a clear sense of direction, making the idea of an internal, unexplained breakdown impossible to accept.

School response and internal inspection

The leadership of the Cyril and Methodius Secondary School, where Bilgin was a student, says no formal complaints or warning signs had been reported prior to the tragedy. Principal Yordan Chalakov stated that during his three months in office there were no verbal or written signals of conflict between the student and any teacher. An internal inspection has now been launched, involving the Ministry of Education and Science and the Regional Education Department, with the stated aim of establishing the full truth.

Psychologists and social workers began meetings with Bilgin’s classmates the following Monday, attempting to contain the emotional fallout and provide support in a community visibly shaken by the loss.

Voices from the village: grief, anger, and unanswered questions

Nova Mahala, a predominantly Muslim village, remains deeply divided. Some residents insist that rumors of teacher harassment are unfounded, describing Bilgin as sensitive and emotionally vulnerable. Others speak openly of systematic pressure at school, saying the boy had confided that he felt crushed and exhausted.

According to classmates, Bilgin was an excellent student, particularly strong in English. They claim he was repeatedly humiliated by his English teacher, allegedly out of jealousy over his language skills. Friends say he had spoken more than once about feeling unable to endure the pressure and even mentioned suicidal thoughts.

It also emerged that Bilgin had sought psychological help due to insomnia and emotional distress, though this reportedly did not ease his suffering.

Autopsy findings and mother’s statement

Bilgin’s mother has stated that toxicology results showed no alcohol, narcotics, or medication in her son’s body. According to her, the decision was made consciously and in a state of despair. Friends describe him as intelligent, kind, honorable, and deeply humane, a boy who “made way even for an ant.”

Student protest and rising tension

The day after the tragedy, students at the school staged a protest, filling corridors with posters and chants demanding accountability. Messages such as “Resign” and “Too good for a too cruel world” reflected raw grief and anger. Footage shared online shows parents and students surrounding the teacher accused of bullying, insisting that no one would enter her classroom. Police were called to prevent escalation.

The protest underscored the sense that something had been missed, ignored, or silenced until it was too late.

Public reaction and moral reckoning

Social media has become a space for mourning and moral reflection. Local residents and educators have written that Bilgin’s death must not be reduced to a statistic or another brief news item. One widely shared post stressed that when a child chooses death, it is not an accident but a cry that went unheard.

Calls have intensified for schools to be places of safety rather than fear, and for responsibility to mean prevention, not revenge. “There are no weak children,” one teacher wrote. “There are children left alone.”

As investigations continue, Nova Mahala waits. Not only for legal answers, but for reassurance that this loss will not be buried under procedures, and that another child will not be forced to suffer in silence.