Trump Pressures Ukraine to Trade Donbas Territory for 'Security Guarantees' in the Peace Talks

The United States is once again increasing pressure on Kyiv, reportedly linking future American security guarantees to Ukraine’s willingness to give up currently unoccupied parts of the Donbas region. According to the Financial Times, which cited eight people familiar with the discussions, the Trump administration is pushing this condition as diplomatic contacts between Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. intensify.

These moves come as President Donald Trump renews efforts to bring the war to an end, with another round of talks expected on February 1. Washington has reportedly made it clear to Ukrainian officials that security guarantees would only be offered after a peace agreement with Moscow is reached, an agreement that would likely require territorial concessions in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv, however, has been insisting that any guarantees must be secured in advance, before agreeing to the loss of territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that strong and binding security guarantees are a non-negotiable part of any settlement, arguing they are essential to prevent a renewed Russian invasion. Speaking to reporters on January 25, he said that for Ukraine, guarantees must primarily come from the United States. Zelensky had earlier suggested that U.S.-Ukraine security guarantees were essentially ready, expressing hope that relevant documents could be signed this month.

Ukrainian and European officials told the Financial Times that Washington’s approach feels like an attempt to corner Kyiv into painful concessions, while Moscow offers nothing in return. Russia has long demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas and is now openly tying any future agreement to such a move, after more than a decade of fighting in the region. Ukraine has firmly ruled out a full withdrawal, though officials have acknowledged that other options, such as a demilitarized zone, could be discussed.

At the same time, the United States has reportedly floated additional ideas, including the creation of a free economic zone in parts of the devastated Donbas region. As a further incentive, Washington has allegedly offered to provide Ukraine with additional weapons to strengthen its army in the post-war period. Even so, a senior Ukrainian official cautioned that it remains increasingly unclear whether the U.S. is prepared to take on firm, binding commitments.

On the ground, the balance of control remains fragile. Luhansk Oblast is almost entirely occupied by Russian forces, while Ukraine still holds parts of Donetsk Oblast, where it has built its most extensive and heavily fortified defensive lines. Ukrainian officials warn that if Russia manages to break through and seize these positions, it would gain a major advantage for launching further attacks on neighboring regions.

According to information obtained by The Kyiv Independent, Washington hopes to push the peace process toward what it sees as a final stage during the upcoming talks. Moscow, however, has yet to show any real willingness to accept the proposals being discussed. The most sensitive and divisive issues, including Russian demands for Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of Donbas and control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, are expected to dominate the negotiations.