Bulgarian National Bank Confirms 200-Euro Banknotes Must Be Accepted as Transition to Euro Nears Completion

Bulgaria remains in the final days of dual currency use, with payments accepted in both levs and euros until January 31. From February 1, all transactions will officially use only the euro. The transition is progressing steadily, according to the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, though in the past three weeks authorities recorded 71 cases of attempts to pay with counterfeit euro banknotes, including so-called “prop money.” Between January 16 and 22 alone, 23 such attempts were noted, resulting in 11 pre-trial investigations.

Authorities confirmed to the Council of Ministers that the market is well supplied with euros, including both coins and banknotes. The withdrawal of Bulgarian levs is proceeding gradually, with about 10 billion levs (roughly 5.1 billion euros) still in circulation. Citizens were reminded that “Bulgarian Posts” should not be used as banks in small towns, as this could quickly deplete available cash in post offices. Reports show that complaints from the public have significantly decreased compared with early January, and no price increases have been recorded amid the currency change.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, urged citizens to remain rational: “There is much discussion in Bulgaria about the feeling of rising costs and market interactions. We need more accurate information on prices, currency, and potential developments.” Stefan Tsvetkov, Chief Treasurer of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), stressed that large denominations, including the 200 and 500 euro banknotes, retain full legal tender status. “All merchants are required to accept them,” he said, following reports that some stores refused 200 euro notes.

Meanwhile, commercial banks have warned of phishing scams exploiting the euro rollout. Fraudsters are sending fake emails and SMS messages claiming duplicate payments or unlawfully withheld funds, prompting recipients to click links for supposed refunds. Cybersecurity expert Kiril Grigorov emphasized that these messages are fraudulent. “Watch for requests for personal or financial information, confirmations, or transfers. Verify the sender, and if in doubt, contact your bank directly through official channels,” he advised.

The BNB reassurances and security warnings aim to calm public concerns as Bulgaria completes its switch to the euro, while vigilance remains necessary in the coming weeks.