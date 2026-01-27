Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev Affirms Unity of WCC-DB, Rules Out Alliance with GERB or Radev

Asen Vassilev, leader of “We Continue Change,” affirmed the stability of the WCC-DB coalition, insisting there will be no post-election alliance with GERB or Rumen Radev’s prospective formation. Speaking to reporters, Vassilev stressed that the coalition is united in vision, focused on shaping a Bulgaria and Europe that are strong, secure, and capable of self-defense. “Our discussions with Democratic Bulgaria revolve around the kind of Bulgaria we want to live in and the Europe we want to belong to,” he said, noting that with the country already in Schengen and the eurozone, defining the future path is now critical.

Regarding party lists, Vassilev addressed recent speculation about internal disputes. He highlighted that Kiril Petkov’s exit from the party leadership was voluntary, and Lena Borislavova’s decision to step back from the lists was also personal. The coalition recently opened applications for candidates, with decisions expected in 2–3 weeks. Vassilev noted that talks with Democratic Bulgaria and prominent figures from the protests, particularly youth activists, are ongoing to assemble strong lists. “No one has been pushed out or marginalized,” he said, reiterating that party unity remains intact.

On the caretaker government, Vassilev emphasized the importance of impartiality, stating that political parties should refrain from interfering. He left the choice of the caretaker prime minister to President Iliana Yotova, noting that the date of early elections will depend on her consultations. He indicated that elections are unlikely to take place on March 29, suggesting an April timeline after Easter.

Vassilev also commented on recent controversies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ decision to postpone Bulgaria’s ratification of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace participation. He criticized the move as improperly executed without public or parliamentary discussion, warning that such initial missteps make any subsequent actions increasingly problematic. He concluded by reaffirming the coalition’s priority: ensuring fair elections, a competent caretaker cabinet, and a clear path for Bulgaria’s domestic and European future.

