Bulgaria Issues 150 Million Euro Debt Amid Rising Economic Anxiety

Business » FINANCE | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Issues 150 Million Euro Debt Amid Rising Economic Anxiety

Bulgaria has launched a new wave of debt amid ongoing economic uncertainty, issuing five-year government bonds worth 150 million euros. The securities, denominated in euros and set to mature on January 28, 2031, carry an annual interest coupon of 2.75%.

The Ministry of Finance announced that the auction, held on Monday, drew total bids of 224.37 million euros, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.50. The bonds were placed at a weighted average annual yield of 2.94%, signaling slightly higher borrowing costs compared to similar German federal bonds, with a spread of 49 basis points. This means Bulgaria’s borrowing rate is 0.49% higher than Germany’s, reflecting underlying investor caution.

Just a week earlier, the government had placed new two-year bonds, which yielded an average of 2.33%, but the higher rates on the five-year issue indicate rising anxiety among investors. Analysts warn that, with Europe navigating volatile markets and Bulgaria adapting to the euro, this new debt issuance could add pressure on national finances, creating a climate of unease for both policymakers and citizens.

This marks a delicate moment for Bulgaria as the government continues to balance fiscal needs with the broader uncertainties of the post-euro transition and global economic volatility, leaving investors and the public on edge.

