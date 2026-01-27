Bulgaria: Nazaryan Confirms She Will Not Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister, Yotova Seeks Neutral Leadership

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Nazaryan Confirms She Will Not Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister, Yotova Seeks Neutral Leadership Speaker of the 51st National Assembly Raya Nazaryan

Following consultations with President Iliana Yotova, Speaker of the 51st National Assembly Raya Nazaryan confirmed that she will not take the role of caretaker Prime Minister. Both Nazaryan and Yotova agreed that the candidate for acting Prime Minister must be a politically neutral figure with a strong sense of impartiality to ensure the fairness of early elections, particularly in overseeing the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Nazaryan emphasized that appointing a political figure could raise suspicions of interference in the electoral process, a concern that also applies to the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting addressed the broader considerations for forming the caretaker cabinet, including the selection of officials from the so-called “home book,” which lists ten potential candidates. This group includes the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Governor and deputy governors of the Bulgarian National Bank, the Chairman of the Court of Accounts and his deputies, as well as the Ombudswoman and her deputy. Some individuals on this list have already declined the post. Once the president appoints a caretaker Prime Minister, that individual has one week to propose a cabinet, after which a date for early parliamentary elections must be set, to occur within two months.

Nazaryan also clarified that March 29 will not be the election date, though a final timeline has yet to be announced. After talks with potential caretaker leaders, President Yotova will also consult with parliamentary parties before finalizing the caretaker government. Political analysts suggest that forming a stable government in the 52nd National Assembly will be challenging, likely requiring coalition negotiations. Sociologist Andrey Raichev noted that while voter intentions indicate roughly 40% support for Radev, with around 20% each for Borissov and WCC-DB, over one million voters remain undecided, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the next parliament.

This caretaker process comes as Bulgaria prepares for another round of early elections.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: caretaker, Yotova, Nazaryan, Speaker

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Yotova Vows Constitutional Discipline as Caretaker Government Talks Begin

President Iliana Yotova said the timetable for her upcoming meetings is almost finalized. She confirmed that the first meeting will be with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan today.

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 09:42

Procedure for Caretaker Prime Minister Kicks Off as Bulgaria Plans Post-Easter Vote

Bulgaria is entering a pivotal political phase as President Iliana Yotova moves to activate the constitutional steps for appointing a caretaker prime minister and setting a date for early parliamentary elections

Politics | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:07

Bulgaria: Meet Prof. Andrey Yotov - the First Gentleman of the Republic

Following the Constitutional Court’s confirmation of Iliana Yotova as Bulgaria’s new president, the country now has its first female head of state. This historic milestone also introduces the first gentleman of the Republic, Prof. Andrey Yotov, Yotova’s h

Politics | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 09:33

Bulgaria: Radev Leaves the Presidency - 'They Cannot Stop the Wave' as Yotova Takes Over

After nine years, Rumen Radev officially left the presidency, passing the office to Iliyana Yotova, his former vice president. The handover followed a ceremony at the grand entrance of the presidential building at “Dondukov” 2 street, where Yotova, now of

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:38

Officially: Iliana Yotova Becomes Bulgaria’s First Female President as Rumen Radev Steps Down

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has formally accepted President Rumen Radev’s resignation, paving the way for Vice President Iliana Yotova to assume the presidency.

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:45

Demerdzhiev Backs Radev, Criticizes Foreign Policy Moves and Eyes Return to Interior Ministry

Former caretaker Minister of Justice and Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev has said he would be prepared to once again take over the Interior Ministry in a future caretaker cabinet

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 09:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Experts Criticize Trump’s Board of Peace as Largely Symbolic

Bulgarian experts have expressed skepticism over the purpose and significance of Donald Trump’s newly established Board of Peace, suggesting that its creation may be more symbolic than substantive.

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 15:14

Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev Affirms Unity of WCC-DB, Rules Out Alliance with GERB or Radev

Asen Vassilev, leader of “We Continue Change,” affirmed the stability of the WCC-DB coalition, insisting there will be no post-election alliance with GERB or Rumen Radev’s prospective formation

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 13:50

Kiril Petkov: I Am Not Returning to Parliament and I Am Not Forming a New Party

Ex-Prime Minister of Bulgaria and former co-chair of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov has reaffirmed that he will not take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections and will not appear on the party’s candidate lists, insisting that this position i

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 10:08

Bulgarian President Yotova Vows Constitutional Discipline as Caretaker Government Talks Begin

President Iliana Yotova said the timetable for her upcoming meetings is almost finalized. She confirmed that the first meeting will be with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan today.

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 09:42

Think Tank: Bulgaria’s Black Sea Position Strengthened as Regional Risks Grow

Bulgaria’s role in the Black Sea region is becoming increasingly significant as part of NATO’s southeastern flank and as the Alliance’s main access point to the Black Sea, according to a new report by the international think tank GLOBSEC, released on Mond

Politics » Defense | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 08:48

Procedure for Caretaker Prime Minister Kicks Off as Bulgaria Plans Post-Easter Vote

Bulgaria is entering a pivotal political phase as President Iliana Yotova moves to activate the constitutional steps for appointing a caretaker prime minister and setting a date for early parliamentary elections

Politics | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria