Bulgaria Nears Full Euro Transition as 67% of Leva Cash Collected
The collection of leva banknotes and coins is advancing steadily, with 67% of the currency already deposited at the Bulgarian National Bank, leaving approximately 10 billion leva (around €5.1 billion) still in circulation.
Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Euro Coordination Council and head of the Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, provided the update during a briefing marking the final week of parallel leva-euro circulation and the first month since Bulgaria adopted the euro. From February 1, 2026, all payments in the country will be conducted exclusively in euros. Citizens can continue exchanging leftover leva indefinitely at the BNB, while commercial banks will accept them until June 30. Ivanov urged people not to delay.
Between January 19 and 23, Bulgarian Posts processed 24,172 transactions totaling roughly 47 million leva (€24 million). The North Central Region recorded the highest volume at 11 million leva (€5.6 million), followed by 9 million leva (€4.6 million) in the South Central Region and 9.5 million leva (€4.8 million) in the West Region.
Ivanov cautioned against using post offices in smaller settlements as substitutes for banks, emphasizing that euro availability at branches aligns with local population needs. He also warned citizens not to rely on misleading or inaccurate reports, noting that the Bulgarian currency market remains stable and in good condition. “The state of the market depends on our rational approach,” Ivanov said, addressing both consumers and traders.
