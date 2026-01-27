German General Warns: Russia Could Attack Us in 2-3 Years

Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, has warned that Russia could target NATO countries within the next two to three years, with Germany likely at the centre of any conflict. Funke highlighted that logistics would be a major challenge, as tens of thousands of allied troops would need to be transported to frontlines while key roads and rail lines could be disrupted by Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, or missile strikes.

Maintaining Germany as a logistical hub is a priority, with alternative routes prepared to ensure uninterrupted supply lines. Funke also noted the strain on medical resources, as the Bundeswehr’s five hospitals with 1,800 beds could be quickly overwhelmed. To address this, civilian hospitals have been divided into four reserve sections to accommodate casualties, with planning considering up to a thousand injured personnel per day.

The command is reviving a modern version of Cold War-era logistics, including requisitioning vehicles, supplies, and personnel on a large scale. Standby agreements with Deutsche Bahn ensure military trains can be deployed within three days. Legal constraints, however, pose additional challenges, as certain measures require a two-thirds parliamentary majority to declare a “state of tension” or “state of national defence,” complicated by the presence of radical left-wing and pro-Russia parties.

Funke stressed that the strict separation between peace and war is outdated in the era of hybrid warfare, with analysts noting that Germany may need more time than anticipated to transition from peacetime to crisis conditions.

The warning comes amid ongoing reforms in the Bundeswehr. In December 2025, the Bundesrat approved legislation modernising military service. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius anticipates 20,000 new recruits this year, with questionnaires already sent to 18-year-olds for selection into military service.