German General Warns: Russia Could Attack Us in 2-3 Years

World » EU | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 11:22
Bulgaria: German General Warns: Russia Could Attack Us in 2-3 Years

Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, has warned that Russia could target NATO countries within the next two to three years, with Germany likely at the centre of any conflict. Funke highlighted that logistics would be a major challenge, as tens of thousands of allied troops would need to be transported to frontlines while key roads and rail lines could be disrupted by Russian sabotage, cyberattacks, or missile strikes.

Maintaining Germany as a logistical hub is a priority, with alternative routes prepared to ensure uninterrupted supply lines. Funke also noted the strain on medical resources, as the Bundeswehr’s five hospitals with 1,800 beds could be quickly overwhelmed. To address this, civilian hospitals have been divided into four reserve sections to accommodate casualties, with planning considering up to a thousand injured personnel per day.

The command is reviving a modern version of Cold War-era logistics, including requisitioning vehicles, supplies, and personnel on a large scale. Standby agreements with Deutsche Bahn ensure military trains can be deployed within three days. Legal constraints, however, pose additional challenges, as certain measures require a two-thirds parliamentary majority to declare a “state of tension” or “state of national defence,” complicated by the presence of radical left-wing and pro-Russia parties.

Funke stressed that the strict separation between peace and war is outdated in the era of hybrid warfare, with analysts noting that Germany may need more time than anticipated to transition from peacetime to crisis conditions.

The warning comes amid ongoing reforms in the Bundeswehr. In December 2025, the Bundesrat approved legislation modernising military service. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius anticipates 20,000 new recruits this year, with questionnaires already sent to 18-year-olds for selection into military service.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: German, Russian, military, attack

Related Articles:

EU Approves Full Ban on Russian Gas by 2027, Strengthening Energy Independence

|

Bulgaria’s Military Standing: Ahead of Serbia and North Macedonia, But Lags Behind Regional Powers

|

Moldova Begins Formal Exit from Russian-Led CIS Amid Rising Tensions

|

European Military Forces Deploy to Greenland Amid US Annexation Threats

|

Drones Strike Greek Oil Tankers in the Black Sea

|

Russia Pounds Eastern and Central Ukraine, Killing Nova Poshta Staff and Damaging Energy Infrastructure

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

French Parliament Backs Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

French lawmakers have approved draft legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 15 from using social media, a measure strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to curb excessive screen exposure among minors.

World » EU | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 10:29

EU and India Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal Covering 2 Billion People

The European Union and India have successfully wrapped up negotiations on a far-reaching free trade agreement, described as historic, highly ambitious and commercially significant.

World » EU | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 10:00

EU Approves Full Ban on Russian Gas by 2027, Strengthening Energy Independence

The Council of the European Union has formally approved a staged ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas, with the measure set to be fully implemented by next year, the Council announced on January 26

World » EU | January 26, 2026, Monday // 13:04

Bulgaria Among EU’s Lowest Debt Countries - But Deficit Still Rising

Bulgaria ranks as one of the three European Union member states with the lowest government debt relative to GDP in the third quarter of 2025, though it also registered the second-highest increase in debt compared with the previous quarter

World » EU | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 10:45

European Leaders Signal New Era of Independence after the Greenland Crisis

European leaders gathered in Brussels yesterday, sending a clear message: there is no turning back

World » EU | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:36

Seven Bulgarian MEPs 'Help' Send EU-Mercosur Deal to EU Court After Tight Vote

The European Parliament has voted to refer the EU–Mercosur agreement to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which will now be asked to deliver a formal legal opinion

World » EU | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 07:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria