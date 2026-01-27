Deadly Virus in India Sparks Asia-Wide Panic: Nipah Could Spread Like COVID
An outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in West Bengal, India, is sparking concern across Asia, prompting heightened screenings at airports and border crossings
A Chinese military spokesperson on Tuesday criticized the Philippines for disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea, accusing it of co-opting countries outside the region to organize so-called "joint patrols."
Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said the navy of the theater command conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea from Jan. 25 to 26.
The theater command forces will resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability, Tian said.
Source: CCTV+
The United States is once again increasing pressure on Kyiv, reportedly linking future American security guarantees to Ukraine’s willingness to give up currently unoccupied parts of the Donbas region
Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, has warned that Russia could target NATO countries within the next two to three years, with Germany likely at the centre of any conflict.
Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is set to leave Minneapolis on Tuesday as the Trump administration reshuffles leadership of its federal immigration enforcement operation following a second fatal shooting by federal officers.
French lawmakers have approved draft legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 15 from using social media, a measure strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to curb excessive screen exposure among minors.
The European Union and India have successfully wrapped up negotiations on a far-reaching free trade agreement, described as historic, highly ambitious and commercially significant.
