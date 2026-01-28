IMF Chief: Bulgaria’s Economy Remains Strong Amid Political Uncertainty

Bulgaria Issues 150 Million Euro Debt Amid Rising Economic Anxiety
Bulgaria has launched a new wave of debt amid ongoing economic uncertainty, issuing five-year government bonds worth 150 million euros
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, emphasized that Bulgaria’s economy continues to perform strongly despite ongoing political uncertainty. In an interview with BNT, she warned that the country must avoid letting its budget deficit grow and urged both caretaker and regular governments to adopt careful fiscal policies.
Georgieva noted that Bulgaria is already reaping benefits from joining the eurozone, although she stressed that it is still too early to assess the full impact on inflation, which remains a concern for citizens. Drawing on experiences from other recent eurozone entrants, she said that one-off inflation effects typically ranged between 0.1% and 0.3%, and the situation in Bulgaria should become clearer in the coming months.
Overall, her assessment highlights cautious optimism: the economy is stable and growing, but fiscal discipline and careful monitoring of inflation will be essential to sustain this positive trend.
Bulgaria remains in the final days of dual currency use, with payments accepted in both levs and euros until January 3
Data from the Fiscal Council indicate that prior to adopting the euro, inflation trends varied across countries. Estonia experienced a strong increase, Latvia had negative to moderate inflation, while Slovenia, Slovakia, and Croatia recorded moderate chan
Bulgarian citizens could soon gain direct access to investing their personal savings in government securities, under a proposed amendment to the Law on Government Debt
Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is marking the 125th anniversary of the electric tram in Bulgaria with the release of a new silver collector coin.
