IMF Chief: Bulgaria’s Economy Remains Strong Amid Political Uncertainty

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, emphasized that Bulgaria’s economy continues to perform strongly despite ongoing political uncertainty. In an interview with BNT, she warned that the country must avoid letting its budget deficit grow and urged both caretaker and regular governments to adopt careful fiscal policies.

Georgieva noted that Bulgaria is already reaping benefits from joining the eurozone, although she stressed that it is still too early to assess the full impact on inflation, which remains a concern for citizens. Drawing on experiences from other recent eurozone entrants, she said that one-off inflation effects typically ranged between 0.1% and 0.3%, and the situation in Bulgaria should become clearer in the coming months.

Overall, her assessment highlights cautious optimism: the economy is stable and growing, but fiscal discipline and careful monitoring of inflation will be essential to sustain this positive trend.