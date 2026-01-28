Four Bulgarian Regions on the Verge of Flu Epidemic

Bulgaria: Four Bulgarian Regions on the Verge of Flu Epidemic

In Bulgaria, four regions are currently in a pre-epidemic situation for influenza, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCPD). The affected areas are Sliven, Targovishte, Montana, and Pleven, where rising morbidity levels suggest a likely escalation to full epidemic status next week if the trend continues. At present, only Burgas and Plovdiv are officially experiencing epidemics, with Plovdiv recently entering this category following a sharp rise in cases.

Last week, Varna and Dobrich were also in epidemic situations, though Dobrich has seen a decline, while Varna continues to report active viral circulation. Several other regions, including Sofia and Veliko Tarnovo, remain in a pre-epidemic state with high morbidity. Ruse has shown a modest increase in cases and could join the epidemic list in the coming week. Decisions on declaring an epidemic are made individually for each district to ensure measures are effective rather than applied uniformly across the country. Prof. Hristova emphasized that this district-by-district approach is standard annually, with measures timed just before the peak for maximum impact.

For schools in affected regions, extending the mid-term vacation is strongly recommended, particularly in districts facing pre-epidemic or epidemic conditions. Nationwide, flu incidence has slightly increased, with 5,200 cases reported compared to 5,055 the previous week, equating to 149 cases per 10,000 people, up from 145 per 10,000.

According to Prof. Hristova, the influenza peak is approaching, though current levels remain lower than the same period last year. She noted that in Western Europe, most countries have already passed the peak, and in Bulgaria, influenza B, also known as the white swallow, has started to appear, indicating that the epidemic is nearing its end. This suggests that flu cases in the country are likely to start declining soon.

