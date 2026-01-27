Bulgarian Experts Criticize Trump’s Board of Peace as Largely Symbolic

Bulgaria Issues 150 Million Euro Debt Amid Rising Economic Anxiety
Bulgaria has launched a new wave of debt amid ongoing economic uncertainty, issuing five-year government bonds worth 150 million euros
Bulgarian experts have expressed skepticism over the purpose and significance of Donald Trump’s newly established Board of Peace, suggesting that its creation may be more symbolic than substantive. Speaking on the program Nova TV, political scientist Lyubomir Stefanov, sociologist Andrey Raichev, and journalist Lyudmil Iliev all questioned the Council’s role and practical impact.
Stefanov described the initiative as largely ceremonial, arguing that the participation of various countries reflects a gesture of courtesy rather than genuine commitment. “We tend to imagine this Council as a major, meaningful body, but based on its statute, it seems primarily designed to flatter Trump,” he said, noting that while some states back the initiative and others abstain, the EU has no unified stance on it.
Journalist Lyudmil Iliev called the Council “a coalition of the willing pledging loyalty to Washington,” adding that such a foreign policy move should not have been presented to Bulgaria and other nations in such an opaque manner. He criticized the fact that Bulgaria only learned of its involvement on the day the agreement was signed.
Sociologist Andrey Raichev highlighted the broader geopolitical implications, noting that tensions between Europe and the United States could escalate unpredictably. He also pointed to the inclusion of controversial figures like Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the possible participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a serious test for Europe. According to Raichev, the Council represents a high-stakes experiment with potentially far-reaching consequences for European foreign policy.
