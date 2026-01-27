Federal Immigration Surge in Minnesota Scaled Back Following Public and Legal Pressure

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is set to leave Minneapolis on Tuesday as the Trump administration reshuffles leadership of its federal immigration enforcement operation following a second fatal shooting by federal officers. Bovino faced criticism for claiming that Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse shot by agents, had been planning to “massacre” law enforcement personnel - a claim authorities had not substantiated. President Donald Trump appointed border czar Tom Homan to oversee the mission, reporting directly to the White House, as the administration adjusts its approach and scales back the federal presence.

The Minneapolis operation, part of the broader “Operation Metro Surge,” has drawn intense criticism from local officials, civil rights advocates, and congressional Democrats for aggressive enforcement actions in several cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, and Minneapolis. Bovino’s departure coincides with a softer tone from Trump, who highlighted productive discussions with Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Both local leaders have called for a reduction in the federal presence, with Frey meeting Homan on Tuesday to press for further changes.

The Minnesota lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security highlights concerns that the enforcement surge may be punitive toward sanctuary policies. The state and the cities argue that the crackdown has created unsafe conditions on the streets, and US District Judge Katherine Menendez has requested additional briefs to clarify the federal government’s motivations. The case could influence federal operations in other states, with 19 states plus the District of Columbia filing a supportive brief for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, federal investigations into the shootings continue amid disputes over evidence preservation. Attorneys for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension expressed distrust in federal cooperation, citing restricted access to crime scenes, while federal lawyers insisted proper procedures are being followed and resisted court micromanagement. The departure of Bovino has not quelled protests in Minneapolis, where demonstrators gathered outside his presumed hotel, highlighting the ongoing public tension surrounding the federal operation.

At present, around 2,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and at least 1,000 Border Patrol agents remain active in Minnesota, though the lawsuit seeks to reduce these numbers to pre-surge levels and limit the scope of federal enforcement. President Trump emphasized that the administration is seeking “any and all” criminals in state custody, while state officials maintain that impartial investigations and limits on federal overreach are essential.