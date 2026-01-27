Kiril Petkov: I Am Not Returning to Parliament and I Am Not Forming a New Party

Ex-Prime Minister of Bulgaria and former co-chair of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov has reaffirmed that he will not take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections and will not appear on the party’s candidate lists, insisting that this position is neither new nor tactical. In a post on his Facebook page, Petkov said it was surprising that his decision was being presented as fresh political news, given that he made the same commitment when he stepped down six months ago.

Petkov stressed that his resignation and decision to stay out of parliament were not a political maneuver, but a conscious act of responsibility. He said he does not change his views depending on circumstances and has always stood by the principles and words he has publicly stated.

He also dismissed speculation that he was preparing to launch a new political formation, describing such claims as unfounded. Petkov said he would not betray the party he helped establish and underlined that he remains a member of the National Council of We Continue the Change. According to him, he will continue to support the party’s work, even without holding a parliamentary seat or being in the public spotlight.

Petkov added that his commitment to the political cause goes beyond personal ambition or institutional roles. He argued that when politics is driven by a sense of mission rather than career considerations, there are many ways to contribute, some of which can be more effective than serving in parliament.

Referring to comments by fellow party member Lena Borislavova, Petkov said that he and others would continue working for change in Bulgaria through personal initiatives with a clear social focus, which he believes can also play a meaningful role in achieving political and societal transformation.

Kiril Petkov emerged as a prominent figure in Bulgarian politics in 2020, co-founding the “We Continue the Change” party, which positioned itself as a reformist, anti-corruption force. He quickly rose to national prominence and served as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister from December 2021 to August 2022, leading a coalition government focused on transparency, EU alignment, and economic modernization. After leaving office, Petkov remained active in public life, emphasizing civic initiatives and party development, though he stepped back from running for parliament in 2025, choosing to support his party and broader reform efforts from behind the scenes.