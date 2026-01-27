French Parliament Backs Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

French lawmakers have approved draft legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 15 from using social media, a measure strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to curb excessive screen exposure among minors.

The bill was adopted by the National Assembly following an overnight debate, passing by 130 votes to 21. It now moves to the Senate for consideration before it can become law. Macron welcomed the vote, describing it as a significant advance in safeguarding children and adolescents.

If enacted, the legislation would make France the second country to impose such restrictions, after Australia introduced a ban on social media use for under-16s in December. The French proposal also includes a ban on mobile phone use in high schools, expanding earlier restrictions.

Concerns about the impact of screen time have intensified as social media platforms have grown, with mounting evidence linking excessive use to developmental and mental health issues among young people. Macron has argued that children’s emotions should not be exploited or manipulated by foreign technology companies and their algorithms.

Authorities intend for the new rules to apply from the start of the 2026 school year for newly created accounts. Gabriel Attal, a former prime minister and current leader of Macron’s Renaissance party in the lower house, said he hoped the Senate would approve the bill by mid-February, allowing the ban to take effect on September 1. He added that platforms would then have until December 31 to deactivate existing accounts that fail to meet the age requirement.

Beyond mental health concerns, Attal said the measure is also designed to counter external influences that seek to shape opinions through social networks. He argued that France could position itself as a European frontrunner by acting decisively, with long-term benefits for families and national independence.

France’s public health authority, ANSES, recently reported that platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram can have harmful effects on adolescents, especially girls, although it stressed that social media is not the sole cause of declining mental health. Identified risks include cyberbullying and exposure to violent or inappropriate content.

Under the proposed law, access to online social networking services would be explicitly banned for users under 15. Online encyclopedias and educational platforms are excluded from the restriction. For the ban to be enforceable, a reliable age-verification system would be required, with work on such mechanisms currently under way at the European level.

The proposal has drawn criticism from parts of the opposition. Arnaud Saint-Martin of the hard-left France Unbowed party described the ban as an overly simplistic and paternalistic response to complex technological challenges. Separately, nine child protection organisations urged lawmakers to focus on holding platforms accountable rather than excluding children entirely.

Macron has also endorsed extending mobile phone bans to high schools. France already barred mobile phone use in lower secondary schools in 2018 for pupils aged 11 to 15. Former prime minister Elisabeth Borne voiced reservations about the new measures, warning that enforcement challenges remain and that existing bans must first be properly implemented.