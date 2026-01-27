Bulgarian President Yotova Vows Constitutional Discipline as Caretaker Government Talks Begin

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 09:42
President Iliana Yotova

President Iliana Yotova said the timetable for her upcoming meetings is almost finalized. She confirmed that the first meeting will be with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan today. Yotova stressed that she will act in full compliance with the Constitution, describing this approach not only as a formal obligation but also as a sign of institutional respect toward parliament.

Speaking to reporters, the president said she expects substantive and responsible discussions with the potential candidates for caretaker prime minister. According to her, it is important to hear their arguments, even from those who have already indicated they would decline the position. Yotova noted that some of these individuals had supported the constitutional amendments that now govern the procedure.

Asked about the timing of early parliamentary elections, Yotova said a decision would be taken only after the constitutional steps are completed. She explained that the talks with prospective caretaker prime ministers will shape the subsequent consultations with parliamentary groups. While reiterating that she may not share all aspects of the recent constitutional changes, she underlined that the process will not be treated as a mere formality. The main task of a caretaker government, she said, is to organize normal and fair elections in line with the rules, as a way to begin restoring public confidence in the electoral system.

Consultations on forming a caretaker cabinet begin today. The first meeting, with Speaker Raya Nazaryan, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Several figures listed in the so-called “house book” of eligible candidates have already declined the role, including Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva and Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev. Nazaryan herself has also publicly stated that she will not accept an appointment as caretaker prime minister.

Under the Constitution, the president must first appoint a caretaker prime minister and government before announcing the date of early parliamentary elections. Rumen Radev resigned on January 19, and Iliana Yotova formally assumed the presidency on January 23, after which she moved to initiate the consultations required to form an interim cabinet.

